Khloe Kardashian flaunts shrinking waist in tiny crop top

Khloe Kardashian is entering the end of an era and soon approaching the beginning of a new one as she gets closer and closer to age 40.

To some, Khloe has never looked better than she does now.

She has admitted to having her nose done, something she wanted for a long time, and now the star is putting in a lot of work in the gym to keep up with her increasingly shrinking figure.

After celebrating her 39th birthday over the weekend, she took to Instagram to share her thanks and a picture of herself along with it.

In the picture, Khloe sported a plunging white sports bra or crop top along with a pair of jeans.

She wrote, “From the bottom of my heart thank you all for all of the birthday love!!!!! I’m still overwhelmed and speechless over your love and warm wishes!!!! I am forever grateful 🫶🏼This was truly such a special birthday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. 🩶.”

Khloe Kardashian reveals her 30s were the ‘worst decade ever’

Although she’s thankful for all the birthday wishes, it seems Khloe might be more happy that her 30s are almost over.

While sharing gifts on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, she revealed, “I hate being in my 30s, I think it’s the worst decade ever.”

For Khloe, her 30s definitely haven’t been easy.

While there were many positives, such as welcoming her two children, there were a lot of negatives as well. Especially when it comes to the highly publicized affairs that her ex, Tristan Thompson, was involved in.

Not only did he cheat on her, but she learned about one affair with the rest of the world from the tabloids. Learning that Tristan had not only cheated with Maralee Nichols but then fathered a son with the personal trainer set Khloe back a bit.

Plus, at the time, Khloe was expecting her own son via surrogate with Tristan. And while the baby is here, she’s admitted she’s had a hard time connecting with the baby and dealing with the feelings that come with surrogacy.

Despite her hardships, it looks like Khloe is focused on herself and staying fit.

Khloe Kardashian gets fit with these exercises

As proven by her drastic change in figure, Khloe goes hard in the gym and it doesn’t look like the reality star will be taking any breaks from her workout routines any time soon.

Apparently, the star gets up at 6 a.m. five days a week to work out with her trainer, and they usually focus on circuit training, resistance training, and cardio.

According to Set For Set, Khloe does a different circuit workout each day, with many including deadlifts, squats, mountain climbers, burpees, jump rope, and more.

Some days the circuits seem less intense as they focus on exercises like planks and wall sits, but those can be a big challenge.

She also participates in boxing exercises, crunches, and extensions, and even gets her full-body workouts in via the Hydrow rowing machine at times.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.