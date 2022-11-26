Khloe Kardashian is striking a pose in her natural element of the gym as the fitness enthusiast promotes a Hydrow partnership. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t been a stranger to showing off her fit physique, which she has worked so hard to achieve.

The mother of two has often posted workout videos and pictures of her enviable body on social media, and she has never been afraid to show a little skin while doing so.

In fact, her show, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, was all about working out and glowing up while promoting physical fitness. Therefore, a recent post by the Good American co-founder was no surprise.

Yesterday, The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself working out on a Hydrow exercise machine.

Khloe treated her 280 million Instagram followers to a workout photo and a deal in her caption.

The reality TV star looked fabulous in the process, rocking head-to-toe black spandex.

Khloe Kardashian stuns during Hydrow workout

Khloe wore a black spandex shirt with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the low-cut top with black 3/4 length spandex and finished the look with matching sneakers.

The reality TV star rocked her hair in an updo, sweeping her blonde tresses away from her face and allowing Khloe to get in a good sweat session.

Her hairstyle also made way for her diamond stud earrings which sparkled in the light. A workout didn’t stop Khloe from donning her lengthy signature acrylics, visible when she grabbed the machine.

Khloe sported a caked face with rosy cheeks, lined eyes, and a matte lip.

Khloe tailored the advertisement in her caption to her viewers.

She wrote, “Being a mama with a giant family, the holidays are intense. That’s why I love working out on my Hydrow, I can get an amazing workout in a fraction of the time, especially on days I have like no time to myself. Guys, you need this!! #Hydrow #HydrowHigh #HydrowAmbassador.”

As Khloe explained in her caption, she has become an ambassador for Hydrow.

Khloe Kardashian teams up with Hydrow

Last week, Khloe promoted the release of a new Hydrow machine. The latest iteration of Hydrow was exciting because it featured colors.

Khloe was sure to tout the benefits of the exercise machine in her caption, and she also shared a video hyping up the product.

With a Hydrow ambassadorship, a successful Hulu show, and Good American under her belt, the future looks bright for Khloe.

The Kardashians Season 2 finale aired this week, and episodes are streaming on Hulu.