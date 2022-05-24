Khloe Kardashian defends Tristan Thompson but admits he’s ‘not a good partner’

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is a good person and a good dad, but not a good partner for her. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

As The Kardashians airs on Hulu, fans are getting an inside look at Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s final attempt at reconciliation before things blew up at the end of 2021. For Khloe, the experience is painful to talk about, but necessary since it’s part of her life.

After a paternity test confirmed that Tristan was the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, it seemed to permanently seal the end of Tristan’s romantic relationship with Khloe.

The Kardashian sister says that she doesn’t think Tristan is a bad person although he’s made his mistakes, he definitely isn’t the right romantic partner for her. Although it took a lot for Khloe to realize that, the Good American co-founder can be proud of herself for moving forward.

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is a ‘good person,’ but ‘not a good partner’

Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she found out about Maralee Nichols’ paternity lawsuit against Tristan Thompson at the same time that the entire world found out when it became public news.

She seemed to express some hurt over it on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast when she said, “I mean, all of it is f****d up, like can there be a little respect? … Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”

Despite her frustrations, she didn’t have only negative things to say about the NBA star.

She said that she believes, “people do make mistakes and he’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me. … And I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life.”

Khloe added that because they share True, Tristan will always be part of the family and part of her life.

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is a good father to True

“And he’s a great dad. That’s really all I need to focus on is just his relationship with True,” Khloe concluded of the basketball player.

Viewers have seen Khloe say time and time again that Tristan is really great with True and is a super good father to their child. Tristan helps True’s routine and Khloe doesn’t want to leave Tristan out of her daughter’s life.

However, Maralee Nichols hasn’t been able to say the same of the NBA player.

Earlier this year, she put Tristan on blast saying that he has not helped her with their son at all. Tristan claimed that he would take responsibility for his actions after the paternity test confirmed he was the father of Maralee’s baby, but it doesn’t look like he’s made good on his promise at this time.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.