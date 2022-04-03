Khloe Kardashian claps back at social media troll who claims she had butt implants

Khloe Kardashian has opened up about cosmetic surgery in the past. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian clapped back at a critic who claimed that they could see her butt implant during a workout video.

The 37-year-old reality TV star is no stranger to allegations of cosmetic surgery. Kardashian previously denied nose job rumors in 2019, claiming that it was all contour.

The mother of one recently rocked a short bob, channeling Michelle Pfeiffer’s Elivira Hancock from the 1983 classic movie Scarface.

Khloe hits back at critic claiming she has butt implants

In the video, Khloe puts her fit physique on display as she performs workout stretches in front of the camera wearing a purple sports bra and tight leggings.

“omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum,” wrote one user in the comment section of a Kardashian fan page on Instagram.

Kardashian issued a responce to the commenter, replying, “lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad.”

Khloe’s critics remained unconvinced and continued to accuse her of enhancing her derriere.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“She had implants years ago. In an old campaign for Skims she was butt naked on the ground and you could see those things being squished and moving around under her skin. But she clearly had them removed and she looks bomb now. Best choice she could take,” one commenter wrote in response to her denial.

“It’s funny how offended they get when u say that have implants,” another Instagram user quipped.

Pic credit: @kardashiansocial/Instagram

“I am more curious about what’s on that bulge on her front 😆” a person joked.

Khloe admits to nosejob amid plastic surgery speculation

The Koctails with Khloe host addressed the speculation about her seemingly changing appearance over the years.

She got candid about her experience with cosmetic surgery during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, according to Buzzfeed.

“Well, for me, everyone says, ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’” Kardashian told host Andy Cohen during the reunion, continuing:

“But I’ve had one nose job—Dr. Raj Kanodia…. Everyone gets so upset. Like, Why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose.”

Kardashian added, “I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

She went on to reveal that being under the spotlight had affected her self-esteem, saying she was “very secure” when she began filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.