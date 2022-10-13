Keshia Knight Pulliam praised after being blunt with Mitch on Afterparty

Keshia Knight Pulliam had Mitch as a guest on appeared on Married at First Sight: Afterparty. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 15 is winding down, and the couples are seriously contemplating whether they want to stay married or get a divorce.

With Decision Day on the horizon, it seems all the remaining San Diego couple’s relationships are up in the air.

Mitch and Krysten had the most tumultuous start of all the couples, but after several tough conversations, they’ve strengthened their relationship and built attraction.

Last night’s episode saw Mitch and Krysten getting along but also dealing with the issue of Mitch not wearing his wedding ring during a work trip.

Mitch also admitted to enjoying some drinks and outings with cute “beach babes” and not wearing his ring because he didn’t want to explain his unique marriage to the people he works with.

Many viewers found Mitch’s behavior a red flag, and Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam also took issue with Mitch’s actions.

Keshia confronted Mitch on Afterparty and received praise from viewers and MAFS star Shawniece Jackson for how she addressed the situation.

Keshia Knight Pulliam breaks down Mitch’s hurtful behavior

Married at First Sight’s Instagram page shared a clip of Keshia speaking with guest Mitch on Afterparty.

Keshia questioned if Mitch truly understood Krysten’s perspective on the situation, explaining how he not only took his ring off and pretended not to be married but also mentioned beach babes, which he has often suggested was his type of woman.

Keshia asked, “Do you realize how hurtful that can be?”

Mitch replied, “Well, now that you put it like that, I do.” He continued by suggesting that he only told Krysten this troubling information because she was asking specific questions, and Keshia exclaimed, “Of course, that’s what women do!”

Mitch then asked Keshia what the “perfect Mitch” should have done.

Keshia responded, “The perfect Mitch wouldn’t have been in the hot tub without his ring on with chicks from work.”

Shawniece Jackson reacts to Keshia Knight Pulliam’s response to Mitch

Viewers and MAFS star Shawniece Jackson found it refreshing to see Keshia not hold back in sharing her stance on Mitch’s behavior.

Shawniece commented, “Ummmmm we could have used Keisha Long long long time. I know that’s right!”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Keisha grilling more than the experts! She should be the expert!!!”

Other comments address Mitch, with a critic suggesting Mitch isn’t ready for marriage and another viewer calling his behavior on his work trip “out of line.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

What do you think of Mitch’s work trip conduct?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.