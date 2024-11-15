Kenya Moore is ‘sorry’ for exposing RHOA castmate: ‘I didn’t have to take it that far’

Although the newest season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has yet to air, Kenya Moore is already apologizing for the actions that earned her a suspension.

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) will premiere sometime in 2025, but Kenya’s alleged actions during filming have put her on pause with the network.

Sometimes, Bravo pauses stars and shows instead of outright firing or canceling them, as they did with Dorinda Medley and The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Kenya Moore is a self-proclaimed shade assassin who has perfected her approach. For example, she interrupted Marlo Hampton’s wig party with her marching band, shouting, “Kenya Moore Hair Care!”

Die-hard fans of RHOA will sing “Kenya Moore Hair Care” to themselves as they remember that funny scene from Season 12.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This time, instead of coming in with a marching band, Kenya allegedly got her point across by posting risque pics of newcomer Brittany Eady, which caused Bravo to investigate.

Kenya Moore says she is ‘sorry’ for taking things ‘that far’

Season 16 of RHOA features a newcomer, Brittany Eady, an insurance expert, podcast host, author, and CEO of the brand Courageous Collection, who has signed on for a peach.

As most new housewives like to do, Brittany set her sights on one of the veteran housewives to fight with, and Kenya felt that she was the target.

Kenya sat down with Tamron Hall and explained the events leading up to her suspension on Bravo.

Kenya told Tamron a harrowing tale of Brittany’s intimidation, including screaming and the tearing off microphones as Season 16 filming began. She was “concerned and scared.”

Kenya repeatedly asked Bravo for help with the situation, and when she felt she was talking to a brick wall, she took matters into her own hands.

After researching and allegedly finding photos of Brittany in sexually explicit situations online, she printed them out and put them on the walls at her hair salon.

Kenya told Tamron that she knew Bravo could not show graphic photos on the air, and they would be blurred out, but it would serve to get back at Brittany.

After explaining everything, Kenya said, “I am sorry for what I’ve done. I didn’t have to take it that far.”

Hindsight is always twenty-twenty in these cases. What is not clear is whether Kenya is sorry that her alleged actions resulted in her suspension from Bravo or if she is sad that she hurt Brittany.

Kenya and her daughter share their new book

Kenya’s recent visit to the Tamron Hall Show to apologize for going too far in her feud with Brittany Eady included her daughter Brooklyn.

Kenya and Brooklyn have the book Brooklyn Bound: Paris, which they both promoted during Kenya’s suspension from RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.