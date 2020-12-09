Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore explained why she is building a pool after never having one at the Moore manor, and it has to do with her relationship with estranged husband Marc Daly.

In August, Kenya teased that she would be adding an indoor pool to the Moore manor. But during Sunday’s RHOA episode, she revealed that there was a deep meaning behind her decision.

During the episode, she revealed her relationship with estranged husband Marc had taken a turn for the worse while they’ve been separated.

While they aren’t divorced yet, Kenya is making major changes to her manor that indicate their marriage may be done for good.

“Who knows what the future holds, I’m just making choices for myself and not considering how it’s going to make Marc feel,” she said on Sunday’s episode. “Marc never wanted a pool and I thought, ‘Oh, You don’t live here anymore so I’m building a pool because it’s what I wanted.”

Kenya’s marriage status

During Sunday’s episode, Kenya dished quite a bit on her separation from Marc.

She met with a divorce attorney and explained the status of her separation. During the episode, she claimed that this is the closest she has gotten to filing for divorce with Marc.

“This is not my first time speaking with a divorce attorney,” she said in a confessional interview. “This is just the first time I have decided to figure out what my options are before I take action and file.”

Additionally, she vented to her co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss about how she feels like she’s at the end of her rope.

She explained that she and Brooklyn visited Marc in New York where he was for the quarantine. She explained that they had a nasty blowout that affirmed her beliefs that the relationship couldn’t be salvaged.

“I haven’t completely made a decision, but my heart tells me that he cannot change,” Kenya shared.

However, on the Wendy Williams show, she shared that she and Marc are trying to navigate the future of their relationship as amicably as possible.

“We are trying to navigate this whole thing of us being separated and the fact that we have a young child together,” Kenya explained.

“We are constantly evolving,” Kenya told the talk show host. “We were heading down the road of divorce but you have to watch the show to figure out where we end up.”

Kenya’s manor

Kenya gave an exclusive tour of her manor for Bravo TV three years ago.

During the tour, she showed off her elaborate kitchen, master bathroom, and glam room. However, there was no pool at the time.

While it’s clear that Kenya let her personality show in her home’s decor at the time, viewers can expect that she will follow her heart, even more, when it comes to future renovations.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.