Kenya Moore calls Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton ‘ratchet hyenas’ after the murder mystery flops

Porsha and Shamea did not want to participate in Kenya’s murder mystery. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore slammed Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton for their behavior during the murder mystery.

Kenya planned the murder mystery as a surprise before the women got there. Once the murder mystery was unveiled, Kenya revealed that whoever solved the murder mystery could pick a better room.

However, that wasn’t enough of an incentive for most of the women.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Porsha was fed up with the murder mystery from the start and wasn’t afraid to let everyone know.

“I don’t understand what’s happening. I just came to drink and dance,” Porsha said at the event.

She added, “I just came to dance, junior. I didn’t come for all this.”

“We don’t wanna use our brains right now and figure out who a damn killer is,” Porsha said during a confessional interview. “Kill me wit’ your little fake gun.”

Porsha, Shamea, and several other women created their own fun by dancing and twerking with the murder mystery actors.

Even Kenya’s BFF, LaToya Ali, wasn’t about the murder mystery and tried to sabotage it by claiming she was the killer.

“Forget the dang murders. I just wanna have fun,” LaToya said in a confessional interview.

Kenya loses her cool

Kenya begged her guests to pay attention to the murder mystery but wasn’t having much luck.

“Tanya, Kenya, and I are the only people really paying attention,” Kandi said during a confessional interview. “It’s really hard to figure it out when everybody is acting like a pack of wild drunk women.”

“I went through so much trouble to plan this trip and to make it fun, and here it is. As soon as they come in the door, they’re hammered,” Kenya vented during a confessional interview. “They’re acting crazy. They’re not even paying attention to the game, and I’m just really embarrassed.”

Porsha and Shamea got so into their moves that they knocked over a lamp.

“Porsha, Shamea, come on!” Kenya exclaimed.

“They are just like ratchet hyenas running around,” Kenya proclaimed in her interview.

The women were not thrilled with how Kenya planned the trip

The murder mystery was not the only aspect of the trip the women complained about.

A lot of the women were tight from the start of the trip. Kenya and LaToya took a private jet while the rest of the women had to ride in a hot bus. Additionally, she hadn’t told them that she brought her infant daughter.

The day following the murder mystery, Kenya hadn’t laid out much of a plan and told the women they would just be relaxing for the day.

She didn’t provide lunch for the women but ordered food for herself.

Hopefully Cynthia’s bachelorette party will turn this trip around!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.