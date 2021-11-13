Kenny Niedermeier’s kids worry that he’ll replace and forget about them in this 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler

Kenny Niedermerier sits down with his kids to deliver some shocking news. Pic credit: TLC

Kenny and Armando have been sharing even more of their life this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way as they get ready to finally get married and map out what their life in Mexico will be like going forward.

While 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites Kenny and Armando are the least problematic of the Season 3 cast, they still have plenty of problems to work through as they work toward their special day, including Armando’s dad, who still isn’t fully supportive of their marriage and refuses to come to the wedding.

On top of that, it seems that Kenny and Armando still haven’t worked out whether or not they will have more kids. Being much older than Armando at 58 years old, Kenny has already fulfilled his dreams when it comes to parenting, with four kids of his own and now a grandson.

But Armando is still young, at just 32 years old, and he only has one daughter, Hannah. Armando has shared his dream of having more kids with Kenny at some point, prompting them to discuss adding to their family, possibly even through adoption. But how will Kenny’s kids feel about all that?

Kenny sits down with his kids and drops a bombshell

With Kenny’s kids in town for the wedding, he is seen in the latest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way sneak peek, sitting down to dinner with them to discuss something very serious.

It turns out that Kenny is about to drop a bomb on his family, telling them that they may have some siblings on the way.

It all starts out with Kenny talking about how badly he wanted a family when he was younger and how he thought that he might not be able to make it happen because he is gay.

Kenny’s son Bryson interjected to mention how “exciting” it is to see his dad “put down roots” and experience fatherhood all over again as he helps Armando raise his daughter, Hannah. Then, his daughter chimed in, suggesting that this serious sit-down conversation was Kenny getting ready to tell them he would adopt Hannah — but there’s way more to it than that.

And that’s when Kenny dropped the bomb. Not only is Hannah’s adoption something to consider moving forward, but that’s not the only possible adoption on the horizon.

Kenny and Armando are considering adoption

If Kenny and Armando end up adding more children to their family, they will likely do it through adoption. And 90 Day Fiance viewers already know that the couple has been supporting a certain orphanage in Mexico and have even asked fans of the show to donate and help out too.

Kenny revealed that adoption would take a very long time, so they weren’t writing off the possibility of doing in vitro, as he did with the four kids that he has and using a surrogate. Still, it seems that Kenny’s daughters are not impressed with any of these baby plans.

While Bryson was concerned about the logistics of adopting, seeing that Kenny and Armando had to jump through hoops just to get married, his daughters were more worried that he wouldn’t have room to love everyone.

Crying, two of Kenny’s daughters suggested that if he had a new baby with Armando, that he would get so wrapped up in that that he would forget about his adult children and his single grandson. They also worried about visitation, questioning whether Kenny and his new family would be coming back to Florida to visit or if his kids would have to go to Mexico to see him.

It seems that Kenny has some major thinking to do as he and Armando work out what they want for their family and just how big they’d like for it to be.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.