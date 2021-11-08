Kenny Niedermeier has an ‘ex-wife’ — Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance star’s family came to be

90 Day Fiance star Kenny Niedermeier has a large family and an interesting story about how it came to be. Pic credit:@armando_90day/Instagram

Kenny and Armando are a fan-favorite couple on 90 Day Fiance and the first gay couple on the hit TLC series.

While Armando has been open about having an ex-wife with whom he shares a daughter, not much is known about the mother of Kenny’s children.

Kenneth Niedermeier has triplet daughters and one son, who he raised as a single father.

Kenneth’s daughter Cass Niedermeier praised her father on the show for his parental skills, and the 90 Day Fiance star is very close to his children. However, it has become a point of contention in his relationship with Armando who wants a child with the 57-year-old grandfather.

Does the 90 Day Fiance star have an ex-wife? Here is what we know about the mother of Kenny’s children.

Kenny sort of has an ‘ex-wife

Unlike Armando, who felt pressure to hide his sexuality, Kenny revealed on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way he had no issue raising his children as an openly gay man.

He came out as gay at age 19 and moved to Florida from his native Ohio, where he raised his children.

However, it wasn’t always easy — the TLC star had to deal with discrimination in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

According to TV Insider, Kenny revealed he faked a marriage with a woman who posed as his wife.

All of Kenneth’s children were born via in-vitro fertilization. However, only heterosexual couples were permitted to have IVF treatment in the 90s; therefore, he got assistance from a friend who posed as his wife.

It is unclear what type of relationship the TLC star’s friend played in raising his children or if they are in contact.

Kenny says he raised his kids alone but did have relationships before meeting Armado on a Facebook support group for gay fathers.

“The whole time with raising my children, I had two different long-term relationships, but they didn’t last,” he said.

Armado lost his wife in a tragic car accident

Armando revealed that the mother of his adorable daughter, Hannah, died in a car accident on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

However, the TLC star has revealed some more information about the tragedy. On his Instagram Story, Armado clarified that he had been separated from his wife for several months before her death.

He cited that she had “anger issues,” and they were rebuilding their friendship despite heading toward a divorce.

On the night his ex-wife died, Armado said they disagreed on finances, and he left the divorce proceeding.

He then detailed how she died, revealing: “I was driving down the highway and I was shocked when I was suddenly struck from behind and then was hit again,” he said, adding:

“As I continued down the highway, I then realized it was my ex-wife, and before I knew it, she lost control of her vehicle and passed away on the scene.”

