90 Day Fiance The Other Way spoiler: What secret is Kenny keeping from Armando?

Kenny and Armando have won the hearts of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for their honest, loving, and brazen relationship. That’s why when the trailer for the upcoming episode showed Kenny struggling with a secret he’s been keeping from Armando, red flags went up.

Viewers are curious to know what the nature is of the undisclosed information Kenny hasn’t told Armando.

One of the hints is that next episode Kenny’s daughter will be coming to visit and will ask him in during their car ride, “So now that you’ve been here for a year does any part of you say ‘darn why did I come?'”

Kenny stumbles on his words before saying with tears in his eyes in a private interview, “I’m honest with Armando about everything but this.”

Kenny’s admission comes as the couple began organizing their wedding plans and trying to work out all the details together.

What could Kenny Niedermeier be keeping from Armando Rubio?

One of Armando’s biggest issues is that his father most likely does not know about his impending marriage because Armando’s mom admitted on 90 Day Bares All that she kept that from her husband.

It’s possible that Kenny reached out to Armando’s estranged father himself, either to ask for his blessing or personally invite him to the wedding.

The other possibility is that Kenny may be so homesick and missing his children so much that he might need to take a break from wedding planning and go see them. While a few of his children have come for a visit, he expressed how hard it is to be away from his family in Florida.

Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are 90 Day Fiance fan favorites for their authenticity

Kenny and Armando have not been afraid to be themselves and have had several pioneering moments on the show that have struck a chord with viewers.

Some of their castmates have been negatively touted for manufacturing drama and creating problems for dramatic effect, so fans appreciate the authenticity of Kenny and Armando.

Online, the couple doesn’t bother to engage in social media feuds or negativity, unless it is sticking up for LGBTQIA+ rights. Kenny maturely clapped back on a homophobic post made by Elizabeth’s Potthast’s mom where she condemned the use of the rainbow symbol in gay culture.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.