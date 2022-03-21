Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin take Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch took on the Polar Plunge challenge. Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin took on a slightly different beach experience this week than the one they enjoyed on Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple plunged into 34-degree water in support of Special Olympics Illinois and took fans with them on the daring experience.

Kenny and Mari braved the frigid temperatures hand-in-hand as they led the charge into the water. Here’s what the two had to say about the experience.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin plunge into icy water to support Special Olympics Illinois

This weekend, Kenny and Mari participated in the Polar Plunge, an event headed up by Special Olympics Illinois. While Mari is a veteran of the event, with three plunges under her belt, Kenny took on the challenge for the first time.

The Bachelor Nation star got real about the event in his Instagram post with the caption, “Water was a lovely 34 #shrinkage.”

Kenny started with a shot of him and Mari posing beside the icy water in their swimsuits. He then shared several snaps with Mari and a group of friends. One of the last pictures captured in the post again revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the challenge, with Kenny quickly donning a sweatshirt and wrapping his cold feet.

Kenny Braasch left Mari Pepin in the freezing water as they took the plunge

His fiance Mari also took to Instagram to document the occasion. She gushed about the organization and the event, while also saying she couldn’t wait to go again.

Mari included many of the same photos as Kenny, but added a clip of the moment the two plunged into the water. They appeared to be at the front of the group as they ran in while holding hands.

Kenny posted the full clip to his Instagram story, which also humorously showed the moment that he left Mari in the dust in order to escape the water. Mari reached out for her fiance’s hand, but Kenny ran full steam ahead to dry land.

Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

The beauty pageant contestant stunned in a bright red one-piece, which she showed off in an Instagram story while she struck a pose on the beach.

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari and Kenny’s Bachelor Nation buddies also got in on the fun by taking to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Host Jesse Palmer joked that the freezing water was just like Bachelor in Paradise.

Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Zac Clark, Chelsea Vaughn, and Mike Johnson also jumped in to cheer the two on.

Pic credit: @kennybraasch10/Instagram

Mari Pepin also added a sweet message to Kenny’s post by writing, “Something I love w someone I love. No better way to spend a Sunday morning!”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.