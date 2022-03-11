Bachelor in Paradise’s Mari Pepin announces candidacy for Miss World Puerto Rico 2022

Mari Pepin is returning to the pageant world to compete for the Miss World Puerto Rico 2022 title. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Mari Pepin is gearing up for another competition, but this time in the pageant world.

Mari announced she is competing for the Miss World Puerto Rico 2022 title in a grand return to her former beauty pageant days.

The Bachelor Nation star revealed the news in a glammed-up Instagram post where she talked discovering her purpose and what she hopes to accomplish in the competition.

Mari Pepin announces her candidacy for the Miss World Puerto Rico 2022 title

Mari posed in a custom crepe and rhinestone dress by Kristen Andron as she broke the exciting news.

“Purpose – Something we all strive to discover in our lifetime,” she captioned the post. “I think I was lucky enough to start uncovering mine a long time ago, and today that journey continues as I officially announce my candidacy for Miss World Puerto Rico 2022!”

Mari showed off the sparkling white dress, dangling earrings, and her best pageant poses and expressions in a series of photos.

She also went on to thank her family, friends, fiancé, and supporters for being there for her throughout the experience.

“Giving it my all to make you, myself and Puerto Rico proud!” Mari said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also shared an Instagram Reel that zoomed in on the details of her outfit and makeup to give fans a closer look at the ensemble.

Mari Pepin reveals why she is competing for Miss World Puerto Rico 2022

Mari then took to her Instagram Stories to answer much-anticipated fan questions about her decision to reenter the pageant world.

Mari revealed that she chose to focus on the Miss World pageant because of its history with philanthropy and variety of competitions. Mari is considered a petite contestant, which limits her access to some of the larger competitions.

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise alum is a seasoned veteran of beauty pageants, and has won the title of Miss Maryland as well as been in the top 10 at Miss USA.

Mari’s comment section was flooded with messages of support from her fellow Bachelor Nation alums, including her Matt James’ competitors Rachael Kirkconnell and Kit Keenan.

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

“Steve Harvey wrote your letter of recommendation when we did family feud, didn’t he?” Becca Kufrin joked. “SO proud and excited to follow this path for you, so much support coming your way babe.”

She was also noticeably supported by fiancé Kenny Braasch, who she recently moved in with after their engagement on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.