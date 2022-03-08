Several Bachelor Nation stars set to appear on Celebrity Family Feud 

Bachelor Nation stars, including Michelle Young, will compete on Celebrity Family Feud. Pic credit: ABC

Some of Bachelor Nation’s most lovable stars and couples will be returning to ABC, but this time they won’t be competing for love.

Instead, Bachelor Nation stars are set to compete against one another on Celebrity Family Feud.

To tease their upcoming appearance on the popular game show, several Bachelor Nation stars took to social media to give fans and followers an inside glimpse into their time filming the show.

Bachelor Nation stars film an episode of Celebrity Family Feud

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are one of the Bachelor couples that will appear on Celebrity Family Feud.

Michelle Young posted a series of photos from her time on the show. In the first photo, Michelle and Nayte posed together as Nayte put up his signature peace sign. Michelle also shared a photo with the game show’s famous host Steve Harvey.

Michelle’s third photo featured her and Nayte on set and the final slide included a video of Michelle and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin facing off on set.

Michelle captioned the post, “Can you tell by our smiles how happy we are to be here?”

Nayte also shared photos from the Celebrity Family Feud set. Nayte’s photos included fiancee Michelle Young and his best friend from The Bachelorette Rodney Mathews.

Nayte captioned his post, “‘Celebrity’ is kind of pushing it for myself but boy oh boy, what a day, and what an experience! Thank you to all who set this up!”

Mike Johnso, from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, shared photos from behind the scenes of Celebrity Family Feud as well.

Several familiar faces were included in Mike’s post such as Bachelor Nation stars Thomas Jacobs, Joe Amabile, Rodney Mathews, and Nayte Olukoya who will all appear on the game show.

Mike captioned the post, “nobody wins when the family feuds…except when Steve Havey is in charge.”

Mari Pepin gushes over appearing on her ‘absolute favorite game show’

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin will also be a part of the Bachelor-themed Celebrity Family Feud episode.

For Mari, being on Family Feud was a big deal since it’s her favorite game show.

Mari shared photos with fiance Kenny on the game show set. In her caption, Mari wrote, “Can’t believe I actually got to go on @familyfeudabc!!! It’s my absolute favorite game show and I’ve always said I wanted to be on it one day🥺🙌🏽 thank you @bachelornation ♥️ Watch Celebrity #FamilyFeud this summer to see which team won! 😉🌹”

For Rodney Mathews, appearing on Family Feud was also a dream come true and he thanked God for the experience in his post.

It seems fans can likely look forward to these Bachelor Nation stars’ appearance when Celebrity Family Feud airs in summer 2022.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.