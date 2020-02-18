Kendra Caldwell’s baby brother Isaiah Caldwell reportedly rushed to hospital following a seizure

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Kendra Caldwell’s little brother Isaiah has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a seizure.

Fire trucks and police cars along with an ambulance were said to have attended the Caldwell residence last night.

It came after Isaiah reportedly suffered a seizure at home, according to the Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray — which has previously proved itself to be a reliable source of Duggar news.

There has been no official statement about Isaiah’s health from the family.

Isaiah’s previous health troubles

This wouldn’t be the first medical issue the littlest member of the Caldwell clan has had to endure. It was previously revealed that Isaiah has a lump on his spine, something that has been mentioned on social media and was part of a birthday post shared on Instagram for him back in November.

Isaiah was back in the hospital at the end of December, with the visit documented on the Caldwell’s Instagram page. He had a double ear infection and respiratory infections.

Isaiah is just six months younger than Kendra’s oldest child, Garrett Duggar, and celebrated his first birthday back in November. Counting On viewers may remember when Kendra Caldwell and her mom were pregnant together at the same time.

Kendra Caldwell is still close to her mom and dad

Despite being married to Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell is still very close to her parents. Her father, Paul Caldwell, was the one who hosted the Duggar couples during the marriage retreat set up by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar last season on Counting On.

Photos from the Caldwell’s Instagram page show that Kendra and her son Garrett have spent a lot of time with her parents and little brother Isaiah. More recently, Addison Duggar has also been over to visit her grandparents. They spend a lot of time together, much more than some of the other Duggar spouses spend with their family.

We will provide an update as soon as any further information about Isaiah Caldwell comes to light.