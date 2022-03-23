Kendall Jenner’s lips keep looking bigger and The Kardashians fans can’t stop talking about it 

Kendall Jenner’s changing lips have fans talking. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs

Kylie Jenner is not the only Jenner family member with famous lips.

Her big sister Kendall Jenner’s lips appeared plumper to fans who wondered if the model had lip injections.

The KarJenner sisters’ appearances have changed dramatically throughout the years, although they deny plastic surgery for the most part. The famous reality TV show stars have blamed editing, filters, and makeup for their evolving looks. The 818 Tequila owner has denied plastic surgery rumors just like her sisters.

This week, Kendall posted a filtered Instagram video with noticeably larger lips. The story left fans wondering if she had her lips augmented.

Kendall Jenner’s lips appear larger and The Kardashians fans are noticing the change

Kendall Jenner’s lip size has transformed throughout the years. Similar to her little sister Kylie, Kendall overlines her lips to give them a fuller appearance.

But a recent video posted to her Instagram story left a lot of questions amongst fans. A Brazilian fan page captured the video and posted it on Twitter.

A mais linda desse mundo!

Kendall Jenner via instagram stories.🧡 pic.twitter.com/lGJcxwqgLf — Kendall Daily Brasil (@kendalldailybr) March 21, 2022

Kendall pouted her lips in the video and made them appear even larger.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler. pic.twitter.com/qmBeod9g0T — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 22, 2022

One Twitter user quipped, “Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler.”

Pic credit: @lenabenas21/Twitter

A commenter responded, “I will never understand how people fill their lips with massive amounts of filler and then overdraw them with makeup. Pick one, both is egregious.”

Pic credit: @kari_bear/Twitter

Another shocked fan questioned the authenticity of Kendall’s latest pictures, and asked, “Yooooo. Is that a real pic?”

Kendall faced plastic surgery rumors in 2017 and addressed them head-on in her now-defunct app.

She said, “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction — look at her cheekbones, look at her nose! I didn’t even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself — she must be guilty.’”

She continued and explained that she was a model and wouldn’t alter her face.

She said, “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

Kylie Jenner denied lip injections on Keeping up with the Kardashians

Kylie Jenner’s lips became noticeably plumper at one point and caused speculation. Kylie denied having anything cosmetic done and ultimately profited from the change when she created Kylie Lip Kits.

In a 2015 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, an Australian interviewer asked Kylie about her amazing lips. At the time, she claimed that she overlined her lips and used creative colors.

KUWTK | Kylie Jenner Admits to Doing What to Her Lips?! | E!

Watch this video on YouTube

She ultimately ended up admitting to having lip fillers but claimed to have had them removed.

Fans can check out the Jenner sisters’ evolving looks when The Kardashians premieres.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14.