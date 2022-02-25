Kendall Jenner unrecognizable in latest lingerie photo shoot 

Kendall Jenner is unrecognizable in new sexy lingerie shoot. Pic Credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Do blondes really have more fun?

In a new sexy lingerie photoshoot, Kendall Jenner finds the answer to that question.

Kendall shared the sultry shots to her Instagram that feature her in different lingerie. Some of the shots feature Kendall with a short blonde bob. No, Kendall hasn’t chopped off her hair — her long brown tresses are visible in other photos.

The shots include some NSFW on i-D’s Instagram page, where Kendall poses nude.

The 818 tequila founder likes pushing the boundaries in fashion photoshoots, and here is no exception.

Kendall Jenner looks like a different person in a new lingerie shoot

Kendall Kenner posted an assortment of new lingerie and nude pictures to her Instagram page. The seductive shots are from a new feature in i-D magazine.

The model has modeled for Victoria’s Secret, but this is definitely one of her sexiest shoots yet.

Kendall sported a blonde pixie cut, black strappy bra, and black mini skirt in the first shot.

Kendall then showed off her natural hair color in the next black and white photo. She wore a black, sheer crop top short sleeve shirt that frees the nipples and says, “Kenny.” Kenny is Kendall’s nickname by her sisters.

One provocative shot features only Kendall’s backside in short jeans that say “Join to Ride.”

The last shot shows Kendall, again with the blonde pixie cut and a sheer orange shirt. Kendall’s head is resting on her hand as she looks up at the camera.

Her big sister approves. Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Stunning!!!!!!!”

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall also played with other styles including a choppy blonde pixie cut with a cowgirl hat.

Kendall talks about anxiety and anger in a new interview

Kendal discussed her prior anger issues and struggles with anxiety in the interview that accompanies the lingerie shoot.

On Kendall’s former anger problems, she says, “I used to be really angry. You can find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I’m a lot more at peace with things now.”

Kendall now journals or reads when she feels anxiety or anger. She also discusses the benefits of launching her own brand, 818 Tequila, “Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing.”

Kendall is all about woman power, especially because her family is woman-dominated. She says, “As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was cool to put all my tools to work.”

You can find the interview and pictures in i-D’s The Out Of Body Issue, no. 367, Spring 2022.