Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker says he’s ‘in a good place right now’ when asked about relationship

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have dated since 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia & Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker recently opened up about his relationship with the model and reality TV star, saying he’s “in a good place right now” with his life.

Dating a high-profile celebrity from the Kardashian-Jenner family comes with plenty of public attention. Still, Booker also said that it hasn’t been too difficult, and he’s “enjoying life to the fullest.”

The 25-year-old Phoenix Suns guard has already enjoyed a bit of success in his NBA career, including several All-Star appearances and a trip to last year’s NBA Finals. However, he’s still looking to add a championship ring.

His seriousness with Jenner in terms of their relationship has also brought speculation that he’ll add another ring first, although a source recently weighed in on that topic too.

Devin Booker comments on relationship with Kendall Jenner

NBA star Devin Booker has been dating Kendall Jenner since 2020, and it seems the couple is quite happy. Booker opened up for the first time about his relationship in an interview this past week.

Booker is already used to getting attention and the spotlight as an NBA star. However, he discussed with Wall Street Journal how being in a relationship with a high-profile celebrity like Kendall Jenner has impacted his private life.

“I wouldn’t say [it’s been] hard,” Booker said in the interview. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world, the younger generation under me and the kids who look up to me.”

Things are not only going well for Booker in his relationship but also in his NBA season. As of this writing, his Phoenix Suns hold the best overall record in the NBA with a 53-13 record. Booker ranks No. 11 in scoring, with 25.6 points per game, and is coming off his third All-Star selection.

As of right now, all signs point towards another potential appearance in the NBA Finals where the Suns could potentially capture the championship.

Engagement coming soon for Booker and Jenner?

Since Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have dated for over a year, some people may wonder if they’re close to tying the knot. According to E! Online, a source said they’re in “no rush” to get married just yet.

“Kendall and Devin’s relationship is going strong, but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot,” the source said.

“Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn’t even care about having a huge elaborate wedding,” the source told E! “She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now.

The source also mentioned that even though Booker and Jenner have spent a lot of time apart, that has worked out fine since Kendall is a very independent woman. According to the source, when the two happen to be in the same city, they spend a lot of time together.

“Devin likes to do little things for Kendall to make sure she is appreciated and loved and it warms her heart,” the source indicated. “They have a sweet relationship, and the family loves seeing them together and seeing her happy.”

It seems based on Booker’s comments and the source’s remarks about the relationship, Jenner may have finally found the ideal man for her. Before dating Booker, she was linked to several other NBA players, including former Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons and former Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Blake Griffin.