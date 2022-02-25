Kendall Jenner is fully nude for i-D magazine shoot and Kardashian fans are in awe 

Kendall Jenner bares it all in a new nude photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Koffel



Kendall Jenner might be like her big sister Kim Kardashian and break the internet.

Kendall Jenner leaves nothing to the imagination in a new photoshoot for the i-D Magazine.

The model did a stunning photoshoot featuring her completely nude body and other eye-popping looks. Some looks that have fans in awe are her blonde pixie cut and seductive western-influenced styles.

Kendall also gave an interview where she spoke about personal growth, privacy, and anxiety. The shots are part of i-D Magazine’s The Out Of Body Issue.

Kendall Jenner poses nude for i-D magazine

Kendall Jenner added four new pictures to her Instagram feed, including a totally nude shot.

The photos for i-D magazine showed Kendall in various looks. Some of the images featured Kendall with a blonde, choppy pixie cut.

The photoshoot was partially Western-themed, as Kendall donned cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

The first picture showed Kendall on a diving board. She wore a skimpy black bikini and snakeskin cowboy boots. Kendall wore a wet-hair look for the shot and pulled up the sides of her bikini bottom. She playfully dipped her cowboy boot in the pool.

Kendall wore an oversized blazer, cowboy boots, and a black skirt in the next shot. She had nothing underneath the blazer, so she showed her cleavage.

The third photo was the money shot. It featured Kendall Jenner nude as she lounged on the ground. Kendall crossed one leg over the other and rested her head in her hands.

The four shots that Kendall added to her page are black and white.

Younger sister Kylie Jenner approved of the shots.

Kylie’s BFF Stassi simply wrote, “KENDALL.”

Kendall Jenner i-D Magazine shoot and interview

Kendall Jenner discussed her anxiety issues and the power of the mind in her new interview with i-D Magazine.

She said, “It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness, your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas.”

Kendall expressed her belief in the power of manifestation and said, “Our minds are extremely powerful.”

Kendall also described a diary she has that helped her with anxiety. She said about the journal, “Yeah, it’s like an old-fashioned diary. It has a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it away: mine is so, so secretive. I’m like, ‘No one can ever get this.’”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.