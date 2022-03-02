Kris Jenner shares photo of Kendall Jenner in the shortest little black dress in Virgil Abloh tribute

Kendall Jenner was seen partying in Paris with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner, Kardashian matriarch and the world’s busiest “momager,” posted a photo of Kendall Jenner on Tuesday in a super short little black dress.

Kendall was seen strutting down the runway of the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week in a strapless, glittering, short black dress with the words “little black dress” written in white going up the dress’s skirt.

It was paired with long black gloves, knee-high black boots, and a hat featuring black horns along with a net in front of her face.

Kris posted a series of photos as well as multiple videos of Kendall in the show as a tribute to Virgil Abloh, the former artistic director for Louis Vuitton men’s wear and founder of Off-White, his own brand.

Kris captioned the photo, “We miss you Virgil and Kendall was so honored to have walked in your beautiful @off____white show!”

Virgil passed away at the end of 2021 from cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. His family made the announcement on his Instagram in November.

Kendall posted a series with the same photos on her own Instagram, with the caption, “V FOREVER we miss you.”

Kendall was seen partying with Kourtney Kardashian’s exes in Paris

Kendall was recently seen partying with sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. After walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week, Kendall stopped in Paris for a visit.

In a video posted by singer Mustafa the Poet on February 28, the model was seen at the same table as him, along with other stars, such as Jacob Elordi of Euphoria fame.

It was thought that Younes was not on good terms with the Kardashian clan after Kourtney’s other ex, Scott Disick, revealed during the reunion special of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that nobody was a fan of him.

Younes started some major drama in 2019 when he released text messages Scott Disick had sent him pertaining to Kourtney’s new romance with now-fiance Travis Barker. Scott wrote, “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes Bendjima wasn’t the only ex Kendall was spotted with in Paris. Mustafa the Poet’s video also shows Luka Sabbat, another one of Kourtney’s exes. Kourtney dated Sabbat in 2018 and they attended Diddy’s birthday party together the same year.

Kendall has been busy during Milan Fashion Week

Kendall has been busy as of late, strutting around Paris with her newly red hair after walking for Prada during Milan Fashion Week. She posted photos and videos of the show to her Instagram, with the caption, “Yesterday! what an honor. a million times thank you!”

Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian was there for support, sitting front row during the show.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.