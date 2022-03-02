Scott Disick is missing from The Kardashians trailer and fans want to know if he’s been fired

Fans are wondering if Scott Disick was fired from The Kardashians after he was left out of the trailer. Pic credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube

The Kardashians are returning for a new series next month and fans can’t wait, but the trailer was missing one fan-favorite cast member, Scott Disick, and viewers want answers.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, The KarJenner clan is making their debut on Hulu on April 14 in their new series, The Kardashians.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians became a household name when the show premiered on E! in 2007 and ran for 20 seasons.

With momager Kris Jenner at the helm, the cast of The Kardashians on Hulu will again feature Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and their sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Just like KUWTK, the new series will also feature the KarJenners’ love interests.

The Kardashians trailer is missing Scott Disick

However, viewers took notice on the latest trailer for The Kardashians that one former cast member from KUWTK was missing: Scott Disick.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the trailer featured Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble as well as Khloe’s now-ex Tristan Thompson and Kourtney’s fiance Travis Barker. But Scott Disick was nowhere to be seen and now fans want to know why.

Viewers took to the comments section on a post shared by the official Kardashians Hulu Instagram, where the trailer played.

The Kardashians viewers question Scott Disick’s absence in the trailer

“Where’s Scott?” asked one curious viewer. “I remember Khloe tweeted he’d be part of this new show! 😥😥😥”

Another fan who was sad to not see Scott in the trailer commented, “I love Travis, but I don’t see Scott and that makes me sad.”

“This has made my day 😍😍 will the Lord be on the show 👀,” asked another curious fan.

Another viewer commented, “Where’s Scott?! 😰😰😰”

Scott and Kourtney began dating in 2006 and their 10-year on-and-off relationship played out for audiences on KUWTK. Scott and Kourtney share three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Although Scott and Kourtney called it quits in 2015, the former couple’s co-parenting relationship stayed a constant storyline on KUWTK, and The Kardashians viewers expected the same for their new series; especially because Kim promised her fans in May 2021 that Scott would be joining the rest of the family in their new show.

A KUWTK fan was sad to hear the series came to an end and tweeted, “Scott is us about #KUWTK ending ! were so heart broken lmao.”

However, Kim Kardashian responded and clarified that Scott would indeed be a part of the cast. She wrote, “But @ScottDisick is coming with us to Hulu sooooooo I get it BUT he will be back!!!!”

Fans will have to wait until April 14 to find out whether Kim was telling the truth about Scott returning with the rest of the cast to film The Kardashians on Hulu.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.