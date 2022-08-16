Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Kendall Jenner stuns in cropped top and ombre skirt while running errands in Las Angeles


- Leave a Comment
close up of Kendall Jenner smiling at the camera
Kendall Jenner shows off her abs while running errands. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner looks sleek and relaxed in a spaghetti strap bra top and maxi wrap skirt.

The supermodel and businesswoman showed off her taught and tan figure with her gorgeous brown locks casually draped over her shoulders as she strolled through Los Angeles.

Kendall completed the look with a black purse, black leather loafers, and sleek sunglasses.

Kendall’s apparent tan can probably be attributed to her recent vacations.

The 26-year-old recently enjoyed a vacation with her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, after breakup rumors claimed the pair had split.

But after photos and videos of the young couple were circulated, the rumors were promptly laid to rest as the two appear to be going strong.


Comments - Have Your Say

Leave a Reply