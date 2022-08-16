Kendall Jenner stuns in cropped top and ombre skirt while running errands in Las Angeles

She also celebrated her younger sister Kylie Jenner’s 25 birthday on a yacht with friends and family.

Kendall Jenner in a short cropped bandeau bra top and stylish ombré gathered skirt. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner plays hard and works hard

While Kendall seems to enjoy lavish vacations regularly, she also works hard for multiple brands.

The reality TV star and model is also the face of brands such as Alo Yoga, a trendy activewear brand, and Moon, an oral hygiene company.

In addition to brand partnerships, Kendall is the creative director for FWRD and the owner of 818 Tequila.

And of course, she starred in Keeping Up with the Kardashians since she was a child and can now be seen on the new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 2 promises ‘no limits’

After the KarJenner’s longstanding E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended, the family returned to our TV sets on Hulu.

Season 1 gave viewers precisely what they had grown accustomed to, an authentic insight into the family, their drama, and the challenges that come with fame.

In Season 1, we watched Kylie Jenner prepare to welcome her second child, Wolf, though his name has since been changed.

We saw the queen and king of PDA, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, do what they do best: Make out.

Then there was the heartbreak Khloe Kardashian suffered at the hands of Tristian Thompson when his paternity suit and another cheating scandal came to light.

Based on the trailer for Season 2, we can expect to see more of Pete Davidson and Kim’s relationship, even though the two have now split.

There may also be a glimpse of Kylie’s life as a mother of two now that she’s given birth to her son.

And perhaps, Kendall will give a bit more insight into her relationship with Devin.

While KarJenner fans and viewers don’t know exactly what to expect from the next season, the trailer confirms that we are in for another wild ride in Season 2.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.