The Kardashians Season 2 promises ‘no limits’ in wild new trailer 

The new trailer of the Kardashians teases fans with what’s to come. Pic credit: kardashianshulu/Instagram

The newest trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians was released, and based on the preview, fans have a lot to look forward to.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered on E! in 2007. When the show ended in 2021, viewers were distraught over the idea that their favorite reality TV family would leave their television screens for good.

However, fans rejoiced when it was announced that reality TV’s royal family would return.

In the spring of 2022, the Kardashian Jenner family returned with a bang when their new show, The Kardashians, premiered on Hulu.

Season 1 of The Kardashians proved that the new series would be just as authentic and heartfelt as Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

As can be expected from the Kardashian Jenner clan, the first season brought lots of drama, laughs, milestones, and, sadly, a bit of heartbreak.

What can we expect to see in The Kardashians Season 2?

While only the Kardashian family and their production team know what season 2 will bring, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson supposedly called it quits on their 9-month relationship.

But, based on the first trailer for season 2, viewers can expect to see a bit more of Pete in season 2. And according to The Kardashians showrunner, there will also be a peak at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s “practice” wedding in Vegas.

A brief recap of The Kardashians Season 1

In season 1 of The Kardashians, viewers witnessed Kylie Jenner preparing to welcome her second child, a boy whose name she’s not yet shared with the world.

There was a lot of Kravis PDA as Kourtney Kardashian and, now husband, Travis Barker unapologetically showed off their passionate relationship.

And while the camera may not have seen Pete Davidson, viewers were coyly introduced to Kim Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend.

Season 1 ended with the family navigating Khloe Kardashian and ex-Tristian Thompson’s relationship and his latest cheating scandal.

Fortunately, the Kardashian-Jenner audience has been kept somewhat in the loop of what has transpired since the end of the first season.

The entire family is known to keep their followers updated even when the Hulu cameras aren’t rolling.

For example, it’s known that Khloe has officially ended her relationship with Tristian, although the two continue to co-parent their daughter True and their newborn son. And Kim’s Instagram followers have also gotten a few glimpses into her relationship with Pete.

However, onlookers will need to wait for season 2 to get the in-depth details of everything that has unfolded.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.