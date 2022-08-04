Kendall Jenner shows off toned body, long legs in workout gear

Kendall Jenner strolls around West Hollywood after recently sharing her new ankle tattoo with fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner was seen running errands in West Hollywood sporting a casual athleisure look. A pair of black biker shorts accentuated Kendall’s lean legs.

The entrepreneur and supermodel completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses, a white long sleeve top, a black leather tote bag, and sneakers.

Kendall looked relaxed and ready to conquer the day with her long black hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Her calm appearance may have something to do with her recent vacation with friends and boyfriend Devin Booker.

Devin and Kendall effectively put rumors of their split to rest when the supermodel shared a video of Devin ax-throwing.

There were rumors that the pair had split shortly after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, with Kendall feeling her relationship with Devin wasn’t going anywhere.

Neither Kendall nor Devin confirmed the rumors of their split. But after images of the pair on a mountain vacation surfaced, fans rooting for the couple were relieved to see that they had apparently worked out whatever issues they had and were back on again.

While on vacation with Devin and friends, Kendall shared videos of days spent horseback riding and trips to the rodeo. But she also found time to relax and enjoy the fresh mountain air and serene moments at the lake with friends.

Kendall had so much fun on vacation that she decided to bring back a souvenir to cement the memories. After a trip to the rodeo, Kendall was inspired to get another tattoo.

Kendall Jenner gets new ink inspirited by latest vacation

Fans hoping to get another glance at Kendall’s new tattoo during her outing in West Hollywood will be disappointed as her white socks and sneakers completely cover her new ink.

So far, Kendall’s followers have only seen one photo of the tiny cowboy boot when she shared an image of the tattoo posted by the tattoo artist.

The tattoo, inspired by a trip to a Wyoming rodeo and a pair of Kendall’s cowboy boots, will be a permanent reminder of time well spent with friends.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is no stranger to tattoos

Kendall isn’t the only one with ink. Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was accused of having favorites when she admitted that she has only two of her children’s names tattooed.

Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner also has several tattoos, one of them a butterfly which matches her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and is a reference to one of his songs.

While this isn’t Kendall’s first tattoo, fans are undoubtedly curious if she will continue to get more. Perhaps she’ll follow in her sister Kylie’s footsteps and ink a matching tattoo with Devin in the future.

The Kardashians Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.