Kendall Jenner can’t cut a cucumber: Here’s what she can do

Part of the entertainment value of watching a family as famous as the Kardashian-Jenner clan on television is watching them do normal, everyday things that they don’t usually do.

There have been several high points on Hulu’s The Kardashians so far that were simply watching the family do relatively normal things.

Last season, there were several exciting moments, like when mom Kris Jenner and daughter Kylie Jenner decided to have a normal day and went to the grocery store, gas station, and car wash.

It might as well have been a field trip for the ladies, who were clearly not used to doing these standard tasks.

Another feat fans saw last season was Kendall Jenner’s attempt to cut a cucumber. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out so well for her.

As talented as she is, cutting cucumbers isn’t on her resume.

However, there are a lot of things that Kendall can do, and we’re ranking them from the least to most interesting.

5. Kendall can model on and off the runway

Of course, Kendall is a great model. That’s what she’s known for, and her long model legs are a hit on the runway.

Even off the runway, Kendall has made a name for herself as she secures magazine covers and paid partnerships alike.

Not only is she a model for clothes, but the star is a model of fragrances and even does a lot of the work for her 818 Tequila brand.

4. Kendall Jenner enjoys photography

Not only is Kendall great in front of the camera, but she enjoys her time behind the lens as well.

She loves to get pictures of herself, friends, family, and all of her adventures and has even had her photographs published in some major publications before.

Her first editorial photography debut was in 2016 for Love Magazine, where she shot a 10-age spread.

Two years later, she was back behind the camera and photographed all of her sisters for a Calvin Kelin campaign.

Putting Kendall behind the camera was a great choice as it allowed for some amazing candid shots, and it’s something that Kendall really loves to do.

“It’s nice being on set and getting to take pictures of my sisters again,” she told Vogue in 2018. “They’re all so beautiful, which makes them easy to photograph … These are good memories to have.”

3. Kendall is a skilled horse rider

Kendall is a known animal lover who is frequently spotted with her loyal Doberman, but her dog isn’t the only animal love she has.

Growing up, Kendall developed a love for horses and has continued to develop her riding skills throughout her life.

She was lucky enough to grow up close to Huntover show barn in Bell Canyon, California, where she spent a lot of time pursuing her passion.

She also worked with horses when she was younger, helping out a woman for 12 hours a day.

“I rode with this lady from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., rode all her horses for her every day,” the model once again revealed to Vogue.

2. Kendall Jenner can drive a stick (though we’re not sure about her teaching skills)

One surprising scene in The Kardashians Season 3 premiere was Kendall teaching her sister Kylie how to drive a stick shift in her 1997 Porsche.

That’s not the car that most of us learned to drive a stick in, but hey, most of us aren’t KarJenners, either.

In fact some of us, perhaps the writer of this article, have never driven a stick before, so Kendall and Kylie have us beat.

Although Kendall admitted she may not be the best teacher, her skill behind the wheel is undeniable.

1. Kendall Jenner can make spot-on bird calls

Kendall is also a bit of a prankster, but most shockingly, she’s an expert at making bird sounds.

When trying to learn to whistle, the Jenner sister learned that she could make on-point bird songs, and honed in on this talent so much that she even would do it at school and see if she could trick teachers into thinking a bird had gotten into the classroom.

It worked, so her talent is clearly a unique one but a realistic one at that.

Who says the KarJenners are talentless?! Personally, I’d love to hear your own bird calls.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 gets new episodes every Thursday.