Kendall Jenner dressed as a cucumber to poke fun at outrageous The Kardashians moment

Kendall Jenner at the 2nd Annual Revolve Awards in Las Vegas in November 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner poked fun at herself this week as she dressed up as a slice of cucumber for Halloween.

Referring back to The Kardashians episode earlier this year where Kendall insisted she could cut her own cucumber before slicing the vegetable in the most awkward way possible, Kendall took this as the perfect inspiration for an extra funny Halloween costume.

Posting the photo on Instagram for her 262 million followers, Kendall posed wearing the cucumber slice and green latex leggings as she swished around with a knife. She wrote in the caption, “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight.”, and received over 5 million likes.

This wasn’t Kendall’s only Halloween look. She also went down the sexy route, dressing up as Jessie from Toy Story.

The 26-year-old posed wearing denim hotpants, cow print chaps, and a cropped shirt for her sexy twist on the Disney Pixar cowgirl.

She wore an auburn wig, complete with pigtails, and showed off her perfect model figure.

Kendall Jenner provides 818 Tequila truck for Halloween bash

Kendall Jenner launched her own brand of tequila, 818, back in February 2021 and named it after the area code where she lives.

She often posts about the tequila brand and is supported by her family, who all champion each other’s latest venture.

This week, Kendall organized an 818 Tequila truck to park outside at sister Kylie’s Halloween party. The truck was on hand for guests to drink one of two Halloween-themed cocktails, named ‘Pumpkin Haze’ and ‘Sunday Scaries.’

Kendall shared videos that Mom Kris, sisters Kourtney and Kim, and her friend Hailey Bieber had posted of the truck.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner launches Fall edit with FWRD

Kendall has recently launched her Fall edit with US multi-brand retailer FWRD, for whom she has been Creative Director since September 2021.

At the time of appointing her with the role, FWRD’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona said in a press statement that Kendall is “the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better fit for this position. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry.”

This week, Kendall posted a selection of gorgeous images that showed her relaxing at home wearing an oversized gray jumper, white underwear, and socks.

She captioned the images, “all the best cozy finds on @fwrd 🌧 #KJxFWRD.”

Kendall’s edit currently includes a woven bag by Bottega Veneta, leather trousers by Helmut Lang, numerous pieces by the Olsen Twins brand, The Row, and a strapless velour jumpsuit by Saint Laurent.