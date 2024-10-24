Kelsey Anderson says dad Mark Anderson should ‘100 percent’ lead The Golden Bachelor Season 2

The Golden Bachelorette has been given The Bachelor franchise a spring in its step thanks to its sassy lead, Joan Vassos.

Now that the season finale is approaching, there are questions about what The Golden Bachelor Season 2 will look like.

Of course, Joan was a contestant on The Golden Bachelor Season 1, so there’s every reason to believe that the Season 2 lead could be one of her suitors.

Mark Anderson would be a good fit if that does turn out to be the case.

Mark and Joan had a decent bond, but it all ended in tears when our Golden Bachelorette sent him home ahead of the Hometown dates.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelsey Anderson (Mark’s daughter), who appeared on The Bachelor Season 28, shared her thoughts on her dad potentially getting a lead role on The Golden Bachelor.

“If that’s what he wants to do, I would fully support him,” Kelsey explained in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “I think that my dad has grown so much through this journey of The Golden Bachelorette. So, yeah, I would 100 percent be excited for him and support him.”

Mark had quite the journey on The Golden Bachelorette

Kelsey said her father “grew a lot” from his experience on The Golden Bachelorette and is “really proud of him.”

The 26-year-old name-dropped Joan for “helping my dad through all of this.”

She went on to explain that Mark was “sad because he did really appreciate Joan and he did care for her” and that he was fast friends with the rest of Joan’s suitors.

While Kelsey would love for her dad to get another shot at love on TV, she does not “want to see him kissing somebody.”

“It’s funny, but I’m sure he had the same experience watching me on The Bachelor. So it’s all fair,” she conceded.

The Golden Bachelor should be unmasked soon

We may not be waiting too long to find out whether or not Kelsey got her wish because there’s a good chance that we’ll learn the identity of The Golden Bachelor for Season 2 during the finale of The Golden Bachelorette.

These shows share an audience, so it would be a great way to get fans talking and excited for Season 2.

A premiere date has not been set, but ABC will have to make some difficult decisions about the entire franchise because having five or six shows in the sprawling universe each year may be a bit much.

What are your thoughts on Mark as the Golden Bachelor? Do you think he would be a great lead?

The Golden Bachelor airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 8/7c. You can watch full episodes on Hulu.