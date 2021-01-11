Kelly Dodd explains the reason for the latest Real Housewives of Orange County ratings drop

The ratings on The Real Housewives of Orange County have been less than stellar over the past few weeks.

However, cast member Kelly Dodd seems to have her own explanation as to why that’s happening.

Interestingly, there’s been a lot of drama going on with the cast off the show, but it doesn’t seem to be helping the ratings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The current cast, as well as some of the OGs, have been going back and forth at each other on social media.

But despite the drama, fans aren’t exactly running to their couch to tune in to the show.

As a matter of fact, less of them tuned in to the latest episode as indicated by the ratings

Fans have actually been complaining about Season 15 and calling it a snoozefest.

But, according to Kelly Dodd, there is a specific reason why the ratings have dropped.

Kelly explains low RHOC ratings

The RHOC star made a comment on Instagram recently after one Instagram page shared the most recent ratings.

It reflected that the episode that aired on January 6 has taken a dip, and showed that only 822,000 viewers tuned in to the show.

Furthermore, it marked one of the lower-rated episodes for Season 15 as noted by the Instagram page @bravohousewives –which shared the statistics for last Wednesday’s episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REAL HOUSEWIVES (@bravohousewives)

However, Dodd is making it known that RHOC was overshadowed by the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill which occurred on the same day.

As a matter of fact, the 45-year-old noted that the show did “very well” considering that “15 million people were watching the riots in DC.”

Fans are not happy with Season 15

The Real Housewives of Orange County star may have her own explanation for why the ratings are low, but fans are saying something else.

The show has gotten a lot of criticism this season with many calling the show boring and calling for a revamp of cast members.

Season 15 comprises mostly of new castmembers, with Shannon Beador being the longest-standing personality on the show right now.

And, viewers have been complaining about the six-season Housewife, calling for her to be axed from RHOC.

OGs Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge left after Season 14 wrapped, and while some viewers were happy to see them go, their absence is felt in Season 15.

To be fair, the women had quite a bit to contend with this season as they filmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

But, with the constant criticism and the low ratings, there is bound to be a cast shakeup very soon.

Have you been enjoying Season 15, or do you want a cast shakeup?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.