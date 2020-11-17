Kelly Dodd lashes out at media outlet which claimed low RHOC ratings are due to her antics, reality star says it’s ‘absurd’ and ‘not fact based’

Another day, another angry rant from Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd.

This time, she’s blasting reports that she’s the cause of the show’s alleged low ratings this season.

Dodd has been the subject of criticism over the past few months for a variety of reasons.

For one, people were angry at the brunette beauty for downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic and making damaging comments about the deadly disease.

Her comments about the Black Lives Matter movement also caused an outcry from fans, despite Kelly’s apology.

Since then, fans have been asking Bravo to fire the controversial housewife.

Furthermore, bloggers and viewers alike have also committed to boycotting Season 15 because of Dodd’s presence on the show.

Now, it seems the ratings are down and it’s being alleged that this is due to the boycott, but Dodd is refuting those claims.

Kelly Dodd lashes out at media outlet

The Orange County housewife took to Instagram recently to bash one media outlet in particular–even tagging them in the video.

“This is for Showbiz Cheat Sheet that wrote some stupid article that is not fact-based. It’s all speculation and completely absurd,” starts Kelly. “They are saying that our ratings are down slightly due to my antics and that people are boycotting me.”

The 45-year-old then proceeded to explain why ratings for the show are down.

“Just to let you know, there is election night,” notes Dodd. “Fox News, Tucker Carlson gets four million, five million viewers a night. News is where people are watching.”

In the video she also mentioned other Bravo shows, saying that their ratings are also down.

“We [RHOC] are at a different time, it usually airs in the summertime,” adds the reality TV personality.

“Compare Potomac, Southern Charm, Salt Lake City, why are those numbers way down compared to ours? It’s nothing to do with me.”

Kelly Dodd says RHOC ratings are up

During the lengthy video, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum continued to lash out at the media outlet saying.

“And by the way Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our ratings bumped up last week so um, you know, try again.”

But, Kelly wasn’t done quite yet!

“And by the way,” she continued, “Don’t say that I voted for Trump. I’m a registered Independent. So don’t say I’m a MAGA Trump….No!”

During the rant, RHOC cast member also calls them the “liberal cancel culture.”

“This is America,” says Kelly. “In case you didn’t know, and I’m allowed to have my opinion, and if it doesn’t fit your narrative then you’re gonna try to cancel me. Well, that’s not how it works in America.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.