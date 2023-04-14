Kelly Clarkson unleashes feelings in new singles

Grammy award-winning artist and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson unleashed her feelings in a new double-single that dropped today.

The post-breakup singles, Mine and Me, is from her yet-to-be-released album Chemistry. Kelly said she released both of the emotional singles because she didn’t want one song to represent an entire album or relationship.

She added that the new album has many stages of grief and loss, and each song represents a different stage and emotional state.

After a lengthy relationship, the talented songstress divorced music manager Brandon Blackstock last year. In interviews, Kelly said the break-up destroyed her.

The pain was evident in the emotional ballad, Mine: “And now I second-guess my thoughts, every step I take/ I’m losing hope in love, and I’ve lost all in faith/ Yeah, for a dream that I just close my eyes and it’s all blank/ I have you to thank.”

Kelly laid bare the reason for her split in the follow-up single, Me: “I told you I wanted you/ But you needed me to need you/ Your insecurity was the death of you and me.”

Stream below for a sample of the new bridge-burning album:

Kelly’s album is set to drop on June 23, 2023, and it will be her first post-breakup from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

She and Blackstock, 46, got engaged after six years of dating in December 2012 and wed the following October. In 2020, the American Idol winner filed for divorce from the music manager, and it was finalized two years later. She shares two children with Blackstock, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6.

This will be the three-time Grammy winner’s 10th album in her career. The 14-track vibe is a journey through heartbreak with some interesting collaborations with some notable artists such as Steve Martin (I Hate Love) and Sheila E. (That’s Right).

The new album, Chemistry, is set to release this summer, but in the meantime, Kelly is still busy in Season 4 of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and as a coach on The Voice.

It’s hard to know where the busy artist and mom of two finds time for recording, producing, and coaching on TV. Not only is she interviewing stars daily in the studio on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but she also returned to The Voice as a coach for Season 23.

Kelly previously appeared on The Voice from Seasons 14 through 21 before taking a brief break. The Voice alum and American Idol winner appeared nine times as a coach and won four times with her team, including having the first group to win in The Voice history with a Girl Named Tom.

Next week, Kelly’s top seven will compete in the premiere of The Voice Knockout rounds.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.