Kelly Clarkson speaks out about ‘beef’ with Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood are two of the most iconic American Idol winners we’ve ever seen.

Given that the two are women in music, there must be beef between the two winners, right?

Wrong.

For anyone who was looking forward to the possibility of an American Idol girl fight, it’s time to let go of that dream.

While both are extremely successful in a competitive industry, that doesn’t mean that they have to dislike each other.

Once again, Kelly Clarkson is speaking out to set the record straight about her relationship with Carrie Underwood.

Kelly Clarkson denies beef with Carrie Underwood

On Tuesday, Kelly appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked a question about Carrie from a viewer.

Before the viewer could finish their question, Kelly interrupted, “I think I know where you’re going with this. People always pit us together, and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted together.”

“Literally, we’ve run into each other a handful of times,” she continued. “There’s no beef between us.”

Fortunately, the viewer actually just wanted to ask how Kelly’s experience was when she had Carrie on The Kelly Clarkson Show, to which Kelly had to get up and get a drink first before answering.

She defended her initial comments, stating, “Everybody always asks me the ‘pitted against each other’ question.”

However, she also said that the 2021 Zoom interview with Carrie was “awesome” and would absolutely chat with the country singer again.

Kelly Clarkson on being pitted against Carrie Underwood

“The thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other. They don’t do that with dudes,” Kelly explained.

The alleged feud between the two singers has been going on for years, but with nothing substantial to back it up on either side of the story.

They’ve even had friendly discussions on Twitter years ago, brought to be by people once again trying to pit the two women against each other.

Kelly Clarkson shared a tweet that had a Team Kelly or Team Carrie option, which didn’t sit too well with the singer.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood,” Kelly wrote.

Carrie replied in a tweet of her own, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you! But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts…anyway… Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”

American Idol is currently on hiatus.