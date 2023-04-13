Carrie Underwood celebrates 15 years of being an Opry member

Carrie Underwood is the success story that keeps on giving.

The Before He Cheats hitmaker first rose to fame as the second winner of American Idol and has never looked back.

Since morphing into a superstar, she has won eight Grammy Awards, achieved four No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200, embarked on countless world tours, and headlined her own Las Vegas residency.

With all that crazy victory, the country singer was unsurprisingly invited to become a Grand Ole Opry member in 2008.

Carrie was invited by Randy Travis and inducted by Garth Brooks.

For her latest Instagram upload, she celebrated 15 years of being a member by sharing a video clip of her performing at one of their ceremonies.

“So honored to have been an @Opry member for 15 years!” Carrie wrote in her caption.

“Come celebrate with us on Saturday, May 13! Tickets at opry.com. Here’s one from the last time I was on the Opry stage!” she continued.

Carrie Underwood performs in a sophisticated dress

In her most recent Instagram share, Carrie uploaded a video clip of her singing on the Opry stage in a black dress that went across one shoulder.

The item of clothing fell to her ankles and featured a metallic gold print all over.

She teamed her ensemble with heels and accessorized herself with dangling earrings and rings.

Carrie kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with red polish.

For her hair, she styled the majority of her curly locks up but left the front down.

Carrie went full glam with her makeup, opting for glittery gold eyeshadow, mascara, and a glossy lip.

In the video clip attached, the Blown Away songstress showed off her impressive pipes to “Hate My Heart,” a song taken from her 2022 Denim & Rhinestones album.

The performance aired as part of the Grand Ole Opry show on December 9, 2022.

In the span of 13 hours, Carrie’s post racked up more than 45,000 likes and nearly 400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.4 million followers.

Carrie Underwood shares her beauty secrets

In 2018, Carrie shared how she maintains an ongoing glow with Today.

With gorgeous hair with such volume, Carrie dished what she does to keep it looking so good.

“I’ve recently discovered I love using hot rollers. That way my hair is getting done for me while I do my makeup. It might take a couple of trials to get it right, but once you figure it out it can really be a time saver,” she said.

As for that flawless skin she always has, Carrie reveals that she loves using coconut oil as a moisturizer.

“You can also use it to protect your hair, among other things. I’m a fan of products that do more than just one thing!” she added.