Kelley Flanagan shares big weight loss since appearing on The Bachelor

Kelley Flanagan talks weight loss after The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is connecting with her fans via social media when she’s not working.

Her followers know that she’s looking for a new apartment in New York City. She was living in Chicago, but she has revealed that she can work from anywhere. The coronavirus pandemic taught her that.

But in a recent Q&A with fans, Kelley answered some personal questions. One of those had to do with her weight.

Kelley Flanagan reveals she’s lost a lot of weight

As it turns out, some of her fans have noticed that Kelley looks like she has lost weight.

When one follower asked her how much weight she had lost since The Bachelor, she had no problem answering.

“Around 20lbs…I was a bit heavier than I usually am when I was on the show but def have lost weight,” Kelley responded.

Kelley filmed The Bachelor with Peter Weber in the fall of 2019 and it aired throughout January and February in 2020 – right before the coronavirus pandemic took over.

Pic credit: @kelleyflanagan/Instagram

She didn’t reveal what had caused such a big weight loss.

Kelley Flanagan’s split from Peter Weber happened two months ago

While Peter sent Kelley home during Week 6, the two rekindled after the show had wrapped. He ended up living with her in Chicago and after about a month, the two revealed they were giving their relationship another chance.

The two had met prior to The Bachelor when they ran into each other in a hotel lobby, but Peter still chose to send her home.

After rekindling their romance during quarantine, Peter revealed that they had broken up right after Christmas. Fans were shocked by the split, as they had hoped Peter and Kelley could make it work in the long run.

Back in February, Peter and Kelley were spotted together in Tampa Bay at a Super Bowl party. The two hung out and looked cozy together. Days later, fans noticed that Kelley was at Peter’s apartment in New York but they never announced anything.

It appears that they were just enjoying each other’s friendship at the time. Kelley hasn’t revealed where her relationship with Peter stands right now but has let fans know that she’ll still be moving to NYC.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.