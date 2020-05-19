Kelley Flanagan says people wasted their time watching The Bachelor

Kelley Flanagan appears to have won Peter Weber’s heart after The Bachelor, even though Peter sent her home right before the hometown dates.

At the time, Peter saw a stronger connection with Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann, Madison Prewett, and Kelsey Weier.

When she got the boot, Kelley pointed out that she didn’t understand why Peter would send her home since she was more accomplished than the other women.

As it turns out, she was right about one thing – it made no sense to send her home, because after spending a few weeks together in quarantine in Chicago, the two are back together.

Kelley Flanagan jokes that people wasted their time watching The Bachelor

Now, Kelley is responding to a fan who explained on Instagram that she had wasted every Monday night watching The Bachelor instead of studying.

Kelley chimed in, saying that she should have been studying and confirming that the fan had indeed wasted her Monday nights on The Bachelor.

Kelley and Peter actually met in a hotel lobby several weeks before the start of the show when they were both attending events in Los Angeles . At the time, Peter already knew that he was The Bachelor and Kelley knew that she would be filming with the girls.

Now, the couple has gotten together after the show finished- much to the dismay of the non-studying fan.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber joked about their meeting being fate

When Kelley and Peter met prior to filming, they joked about the meeting being fate. They both claim that nothing happened between them. However, fans are now wondering whether they had a strong connection all along and Peter just had to figure out how to navigate the emotional journey of being The Bachelor before he could be with Kelley.

It was only earlier this month that they went “Instagram official”. At the time, Peter’s parents were thrilled. They are clearly huge fans of Kelley, and they want to see Peter happy. Kelley has also revealed that her mom approves of Peter, even though he didn’t treat Hannah Ann with love and respect on The Bachelor finale.

These days, Kelley and Peter appear happy with living their lives in private, whether in Chicago or Los Angeles.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.