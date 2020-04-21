Kelley Flanagan indirectly responds to Bachelor women shading her and Peter Weber

Kelley Flanagan is a woman of few words when it comes to talking about her feelings and her time on The Bachelor.

Peter Weber and Dustin Kendrick, the two men she’s currently in quarantine with, have done several interviews about their sequestered status and the possibility of Peter and Kelley dating again.

However, Kelley herself hasn’t said much.

Still, her activities online are very telling and fans are picking up on her “likes” on various social media platforms.

This past week, Peter’s ex-girlfriends from The Bachelor made a video on Tik Tok and Kelley was obviously missing. When fans asked about her, Madison joked that Kelley was busy in Chicago with their ex-boyfriend.

That said, Kelley liked a social media post that told a lot about how she has been feeling about the entire situation.

Kelley Flanagan likes a tweet about the other Bachelor women throwing shade

The tweet was captured by @bachelornation.scoop, an Instagram account. The tweet, written by someone whose name has been obscured, makes a simple point.

The tweet states that the Bachelor women have done nothing but essentially throw shade at Kelley and Peter since they were first spotted together in Chicago. The person also writes that, at some point, the women should move on and mind their own business.

Kelley’s like could be in response to the Madison video on Tik Tok of the other Bachelor women. The video itself had nothing to do with Kelley, but fans pointed out that she was clearly missing. When confronted by that fact, Madison wrote about Kelley being with everyone’s leftovers.

Kelley Flanagan is winning love from Peter’s parents

While Flanagan and Peter have not confirmed a romance just yet, Kelley does appear to be getting lots of love from Peter’s parents. They recently sent her lots of emoji hearts on an Instagram post. Maybe they both know more than we do at this point in time.

Weber revealed that he would be more than lucky to get a chance to date Kelley. Since they are in quarantine with Dustin Kendrick, how much they can progress their relationship is likely limited. Still, this could be a great time to rehash their issues from The Bachelor, including why Peter sent her packing right before hometown dates.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.