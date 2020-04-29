Kelley Flanagan appears to confirm that she and Peter Weber are an item

Kelley Flanagan is currently in quarantine in her Chicago apartment with former Bachelor star Peter Weber and his best friend, Dustin Kendrick.

When it became public that Peter and Kelley were together in quarantine, romance rumors quickly started to swirl.

Why would they be together in quarantine after he had dumped her on The Bachelor if they weren’t trying to rekindle their relationship?

While Peter denied dating Kelley a few weeks ago, saying he would be lucky to date her, a lot can change in a few weeks in close quarters.

Kelley Flanagan’s likes on Twitter are very telling

Kelley hasn’t said anything in an interview about her relationship with Peter. While Peter has broken his silence about Kelley, she hasn’t shared her feelings at all.

But her Twitter account tells her story in terms of her likes. She has recently liked several tweets that are supportive of her relationship with Weber.

“Based on seeing your IG, it looks like Pilot Pete DOES want to have FUN,” one person wrote, while another made a reference about people being very sexual on Tik Tok.

She also liked two tweets about her and Peter dating and people loving the idea of them together. One person even revealed that Kelley was the best thing to come out of the Bachelor franchise.

While it doesn’t confirm that they are dating, she sure likes the support she’s getting over a possible relationship with Weber.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber have not confirmed a relationship

Yesterday, the story broke that a source was speaking out about their relationship. The source claimed that Peter and Kelley are ‘fully dating’ but haven’t gone public yet because of the backlash they could face.

Kelley and Peter haven’t said anything since the story broke. Fans are just waiting for a picture or a video of them kissing or confirming the relationship — or going Instagram official, as some may say.

But there have been plenty of hints along the way. Peter’s parents have been more than loving towards Kelley on Instagram.

Plus, Peter’s father has also made a nickname public for Kelley, a name he revealed when thanking her for sending him birthday wishes. He calls her Chop Chip.

Weber’s parents have also said that they look forward to seeing Kelley and Peter once the quarantine ends.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.