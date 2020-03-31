Keeping Up With The Kardashians production shut down after Kim and Kourtney’s fight got ugly

Kourtney and Kim’s dramatic fight on last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians left viewers in shock, but apparently there was a lot more that we didn’t see.

Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians took an ugly turn when things got physical between the two oldest sisters.

Now Kim is giving us an inside look into what wasn’t shown in the episode, telling Jimmy Fallon during an interview that production was shut down for a week after the fight ensued.

The interview was done remotely since everyone is in quarantine amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everyone was really shook for a minute and was like this isn’t our type of show, what’s happening?” Kim Kardashian said.

“We want everyone to be comfortable and safe,” Kim told Jimmy.

We didn’t see the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner during the nasty fight between the two women, but now we also know how she reacted. The 39-year-old said her mom cried when she saw the clip of her and Kourtney fighting,

“She was like, who are you guys? What is going on?”

What caused the fight?

Throughout the history of the show, the sisters have engaged in some brutal arguments, but until now, it has never gotten physical.

However, the tension between Kourtney and her sisters –especially Kim and Khloe– has been brewing for the past two seasons. It stems from Kourtney’s desire to leave the show, then changing her mind and not wanting to film or show her personal life as much as her sisters.

“She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘Okay guys, I’m not gonna film.’ But she would come to work with an attitude every day, kind of take it out on everyone from the crew to us and wouldn’t really make that decision,” Kim explained. “So we would kind of just keep on pushing her to figure out why she was so unhappy.” Says Kim.

This was a major point of contention last season, and Kourtney even quit the show briefly, but she returned to filming soon after.

You can view the full interview below.

Kourtney is done with KUWTK

Monsters and Critics recently reported that the 40-year-old has officially quit the show, confirming the news on Twitter after a user suggested that she quit.

“I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working. I’ve always done both, obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more. And so I’ve really shifted my focus.”

She tells Jason Kennedy during a recent interview, adding “I was feeling just really unhappy; I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change.”

However, the mom-of-three has made the change and is much happier for it, writing on Instagram

“I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!”

Kim also revealed to Fallon that all the episodes except for the final one have already been filmed.

However, since they are all quarantined separately, the final episode of KUWTK will showcase what each sister has been doing in quarantine.

For now, you can still see Kourtney in this season of KUWTK.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!