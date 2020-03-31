Defying all expectations, Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered its 18th season this week. What started as a reality show about a peripherally known family is now a household reality TV staple.

But as the show’s fans age themselves, and transition into new stages of their lives, the question beckons: how long can the show go on?

Clearly, none of the Kardashian-Jenners need to work another day in their life. The sisters are all multimillionaires. And Kylie, the youngest at 22 years old, is a billionaire! When I was 22, I spent the majority of the year growing an unfortunate haircut but whatever.

Could the women of KUWTK be going their separate ways soon? Or is this money-making E! series going to go on until the girls are in their 70s? Let’s look at some data to find out.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney was the first one to drop a hint about the future of the show. It started with her not allowing the cameras to follow her romantic relationships. Then it escalated into her voicing that she is not sure if she wants to be on the show.

This season Kourtney said she hated doing “glam” and filming. In contrast, she revealed that she enjoyed her summer away from the camera with her family.

Verdict: It is very likely Kourtney will either drastically scale back, or completely leave the show. This could affect the dynamic of the series, as it has always been anchored on the three Kardashian sisters. The longevity of the show post Kourtney’s departure would largely depend on the other Kar-Jenners.

Khloe Kardashian

Despite being a fan favorite (one of those fans being myself), Khloe had a horrid year in which she saw her baby daddy stray with a family friend. Although she experienced what would make most people want to crawl under a blanket and not come out for a year, she stayed present and available.

It’s clear Khloe is dedicated to the show, which she sees as her job. She was able to take the hardships she’s gone through in recent seasons, and turn them into a new life outlook. She starts each day with a gratitude prayer, and actively works on her mental health and life outlook.

Verdict: Khloe is in this for the long haul. From navigating her co-parenting relationship with Tristan Thomson to potentially starting to date in the future — there is no shortage of life experience that Khloe could share with her fans.

Kim Kardashian

Kim arguably has one of the best work ethics out of the whole brood. She has four kids, multiple businesses, and is studying to become a lawyer. All of this has not stopped her from being constantly present on the show.

Although she limits the amount of time her husband Kanye and her kids spend on air, she makes a dedicated effort to film. Kim has always been a savvy businesswoman and probably sees the show as an excellent PR opportunity for her business endeavors.

Verdict: Kim was the star of the show when it started, and she will certainly not be the one who pulls the plug on it.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie has a billion-dollar business that is mostly related to her Instagram. She has not depended on the PR powers of the show in a while. However, Kylie did have her own failed reality show. This could give a clue to her general interest in the idea.

Kylie has also been trying to evolve her brand. For example, she partnered up with high-end clothing brand Balmain. This could mean she will be interested in being on the show more, to promote her make up line.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall has enjoyed a lucrative modeling career. Although it is KUWTK that first made her a household name, she now only makes brief appearances. With her issues with anxiety, it is unlikely that Kendall will want to increase the amount of time she films for the show.

Verdict: If both Kylie and Kendall allowed for more of their personal lives to be on the show, it could bring new storylines and excitement, even in Kourtney’s absence. It remains to seen whether the Jenners will up to it, though. One can only hope.

KUWTK future: The verdict

KUWTK will inevitably change in some ways in upcoming seasons, but it is unlikely that the gals will completely disappear off of our televisions.

There are enough Khloe and Kim fans to keep the show afloat even in Kourtney’s absence. And even if that fails, matriarch extraordinaire Kris Jenner will no doubt think of something to keep her family lucrative and relevant.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays, at 8/7c on E!