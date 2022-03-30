Katy Perry split her pants on American Idol and this isn’t the first time

Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

Katy Perry had an unfortunate incident on American Idol this weekend.

On the first night of Hollywood Week, she started to sing her song Teenage Dream with all the contestants sitting in the audience.

She started to really get into it when she split her pants.

What is interesting is that this isn’t the first time it has happened to her on American Idol.

Katy Perry splits pants during Hollywood Week

While Katy was singing her Teenage Dream song for the people auditioning, she was really getting into it.

The problem is that she was wearing extremely tight pants and when she dipped down in a dance move while singing, the pants split at the seam.

It seemed the audience was more shocked than Katy, who didn’t even try to hide the gaping hole in the back of her pants.

“They busted,” Luke Bryan exclaimed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Can I get some tape, some gaffer tape?” Katy asked. Crew members began to put yellow gaffing tape over her butt, covering the hole.

The episode aired it as it was, placing a giant American Idol logo over her butt to censor the hole.

“The concert is officially over,” Lionel Richie said.

Katy even posted the video on Instagram.

“ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight,” Katy wrote, “tune in now for a RIPPING good time.”

Fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on the pant-ripping event, one user writing, “not Katy Perry ripping her pants while singing teenage dream.”

not Katy Perry ripping her pants while singing teenage dream 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/z9GeZ2tdk5 — Bradley 🍄 (@bradleyberdecia) March 28, 2022

Another user shared an image of Katy’s previous pant splits, writing, “queen of splitting her pants on television and flashing xoxoxox.”

queen of splitting her pants on television and flashing xoxoxox pic.twitter.com/A8slWqXmLf — Jess 🍄 132 (@katysxdemi) March 29, 2022

Part of what makes her latest pant-ripping incident so intriguing is the fact that it has happened before.

Katy Perry ripped her pants before on American Idol

Katy Perry had another wardrobe malfunction on her first season of American Idol in 2018. At that time, Katy was wearing a silver jumpsuit.

“Oh, I just split my pants!” she said after it ripped, turning around to show the audience her butt. All the while, Lionel Richie was trying to keep her covered up, while Luke Bruan looked on in shock.

“I have good news and bad news today,” Katy wrote on Twitter at the time. “I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun.”

I have good news and bad news today – ☹️: I won’t be able to live stream #AmericanIdol today but 🙂: I CAN promise you some pants splitting fun👖😳 Tune in at 8/7c for round✌🏼 of 🌟All Star🌟 duets! pic.twitter.com/AaqCakSLdT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 16, 2018

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.