Katy Perry rocks sexy catsuit while promoting American Idol’s 20th season

Katy Perry in black leather arriving for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pic credit: PeBu/BACKGRID

Katy Perry has delivered some amazing looks for this season of American Idol, and several of them have been revealed ahead of the premiere this weekend.

The latest Katy Perry outfit was a black catsuit with an exposed midriff along with matching black pumps and silver earrings.

This has just been one of many outfits that Katy has sported as the first few episodes of American Idol pre-tape and the judges set out to promote the show.

Katy Perry enjoying lots of sexy outfits on American Idol

Just last week, Katy Perry wore a crop top with her midriff exposed while taping an episode of American Idol.

It was a white crop top with elbow-length sleeves. She also wore a white, high-waisted pencil skirt which was snug across her stomach and draped down into fringed fabric across her legs.

She also wore a white belt that sat high on her hips.

Now, Katy has pulled out this sexy black catsuit. The outfit was for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as Katy helps promote the 20th anniversary season of American Idol.

Katy Perry promoting American Idol in a black catsuit. Pic credit: PeBu/BACKGRID

Katy Perry was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, which Katy referred to as the “holy trinity” appearing on TV.

However, not all of Katy Perry’s recent outfits have been sexy.

She also sported a very different outfit for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Katy Perry dressed up as a poop emoji.

Katy Perry dressed like a poop emoji on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pic credit: PeBu/BACKGRID

American Idol Season 20 is almost here

The 20th anniversary season of American Idol arrives in just two days, with the premiere on Sunday night on ABC. This is the fifth season on ABC, but the 20th season overall, as the series began on Fox.

This season, there will be some changes although the three judges are all returning.

The biggest change is Bobby Bones leaving the series as the mentor. Replacing him is former American Idol alumni, including the previously announced Jimmie Allen.

Another big change is the introduction of the platinum ticket, which will go to one singer in each city that they can use to remain safe for one week.

American Idol Season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27, at 8/7c on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.