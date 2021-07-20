Katie Thurston tells Bachelorette fans to slide into John Hersey’s DMs

Katie Thurston invites people to mingle with John Hersey. Pic credit: ABC

John Hersey is ready to get back in the dating game, and The Bachelorette’s leading lady, Katie Thurston, has given her blessing to anyone who hopes to pursue a relationship with the fan-favorite contestant.

Despite Katie sending John home shockingly early this season, John and Katie appear to be building a better connection since the season ended filming.

Katie Thurston says John Hersey is ready to find love again

Katie and John recently hung out, spending the day together with Katie’s friend and TV personality, Dr. Stephen Lovegrove. The group appeared to have a great time as they went out for drinks, posed for photos, and even allegedly helped John relocate his car keys after losing them.

Finally getting to know John better, Katie made it clear that she thinks John is a catch and went so far as to encourage fans to shoot their shot with John by sliding in his DMs.

Katie shared a smiley post of John at a restaurant and wrote, “Slide into @johnalexhersey DMs. He’s single and ready to mingle.”

Katie’s comment shows that John has had time to recover from his sudden breakup with her and is now open to meeting and mingling with new potential loves.

Considering, John captured so many hearts during his brief appearance on the show, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans take Katie up on the offer to slide in his DMs and try and spark up a relationship with John.

John Hersey is back on the hunt for love. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

John Hersey was rumored to go further on the show

John’s current single status was quite unexpected. Fans were caught off guard when John was sent home towards the start of the process, both because of how lovable he was and because there had previously been spoilers claiming John Hersey would make it all the way to Katie’s Top Four.

John Hersey’s premature exit led fans to demand justice for John, feeling he didn’t get enough time to showcase his spirited personality. A majority of viewers felt John deserved a second chance at love, with a few even hoping that John would be named the next Bachelor.

Despite fans feeling that John was robbed, John handled himself with class when he was sent home, posting a heartfelt message to Katie and all the men he bonded with in the house.

In his post, John expressed that he has already had tons of people reach out and show support to him, and now, with Katie’s announcement that John is single and ready to mingle, he’ll likely have a lot more people reaching out to him. Clearly open to unconventional ways of finding love, perhaps John Hersey’s true love really will be found in his DMs.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.