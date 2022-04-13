Katie Thurston tells Bachelor Nation podcast to hit her up after her contract ends

Katie Thurston tells podcast to hit her up after contract ends. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston teased she will have a lot to say about The Bachelor franchise after her contract ends this summer.

The former Bachelorette left a telling comment on a video posted by the popular Game of Roses podcast account.

Even more noteworthy was the content of the clip, which showed Tammy Ly revealing behind-the-scenes secrets of Bachelor in Paradise.

Katie Thurston hints she will tell all after her contract ends

Tammy Ly did not hold back during her appearance on the Game of Roses podcast, insisting that Bachelor Nation has “protected players” who are given preference.

This is not the first time that Tammy has spoken out about favoritism in the franchise, but in this instance, she was seemingly backed by a surprising Bachelorette alum.

Katie Thurston commented on the clip, “Aug 9th, HMU,” seemingly referencing the date that her show contract ends.

The podcast in turn appeared more than willing to host Katie as they commented back several emojis.

Pic credit: @gameofrosespod/Instagram

She also doubled down on her Instagram story by reposting the snippet with the caption, “@tammykayly is such a natural on @gameofrosespod.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston commented on Tammy Ly’s claims of producer favoritism

The clip itself captured the moment that Tammy was asked if she felt Bachelor in Paradise had “protected players.”

“100%. Look at everyone who has a podcast,” Tammy said. “That was actually the most frustrating part of it cause I’m like, ‘there’s nothing that I can do that will help me in this situation because I don’t have a podcast.’”

She hammered home the claim by pointing out that Joe Amabile had been one of the first contestants on the beach despite not appearing on the franchise for several seasons.

Tammy even ended the segment by claiming that Becca Kufrin only would have remained on the beach by producer manipulation if she didn’t “give her Thomas.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum quickly clarified her comment by saying that Becca had promised she would not take Thomas on a date without Tammy’s permission.

Tammy isn’t alone in crying producer interference. Katie previously weighed in on a TikTok calling The Bachelor out for “manipulating” viewers in a comment implying she agreed with the claim.

However, the former Bachelorette has been limited in what she could say while under contract. It appears that fans won’t have to wait too much longer for behind-the-scenes secrets from Katie as she too is eager to have her say.

Watch the full podcast with Tammy Ly below.

Welcome To The Pit: Tammy Kay Ly

Watch this video on YouTube

The Bachelorette returns on July 11th on ABC.