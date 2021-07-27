Bachelorette star Katie Thurston admitted that she has been crying along with Bachelor Nation as she rewatches her breakups. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston admitted that she has been crying along aside Bachelor Nation with each painful breakup featured on the show.

Being the Bachelorette lead forces her to be a heartbreaker, and with how sweet the men on Katie’s season are, the breakups were extra painful, both for Katie and Bachelorette viewers.

Katie expressed how hard her breakups with frontrunners Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer and Connor Brennan.

Katie tweeted, “I can’t decide which breakup is the saddest: Connor, Andrew, or Michael…”

She also shared a text exchange with an anonymous contact about the heartwrenching breakup between her and Michael A.

“When I started watching this show, I never in a million years thought I would cry so much!!” the anonymous texter wrote. “I hope that you shut down filming a week early because you realize you can’t live without Michael!!!!”

This is when Katie revealed that watching the show back has been an emotional experience for her.

“I think I cried every episode except for night one,” Katie confessed.

Why Michael Allio broke up with Katie

Michael Allio’s breakup was slightly different than the others featured on The Bachelorette.

Usually, the power is in Katie’s hands as she hands out the roses to who she wants to keep and doesn’t for those she wants to send home.

However, Michael was the one to break up with Katie.

During Monday’s episode, Michal FaceTime called his four-year-old son James.

James broke his dad’s heart when he wondered if the reason why his dad was gone was that “maybe Daddy doesn’t want to see me anymore.”

Michael knew in that moment that he had to leave the show to be with his son, even though his relationship with Katie was growing stronger by the day.

Michael A left Katie with a heartfelt goodbye that left her in tears. It seems that rewatching the same moment back had the same emotional effect.

Could Katie Thurston get back together with Michael Allio?

The Men Tell All special immediately followed Michael’s emotional breakup.

Michael got his own one-on-one interview during the special. When co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Michael A if he would give their relationship another shot if Katie was open, his answer may have surprised some.

He immediately responded, “100 percent.”

When Katie made her entrance on the Men Tell All, Michael A. told Katie she would still fit just as perfectly into his life now as she did while filming.

Kaitlyn even flat out told Katie that Michael A. would give her a second chance.

While Katie seemed to dismiss the possibility at the time, her text exchange teased that Michael A. might still have a chance.

When the anonymous texter asked her if Michael A. was off the show for good, Katie teased that there’s still “two episodes left to find out” — so anything could happen.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.