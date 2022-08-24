Katie Thurston dishes on the true reason she blocked Nick Viall’s number

Katie Thurston spoke about the Nick Viall feud. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Back in July, Katie Thurston created some drama between her and former Bachelor and now podcast host Nick Viall.

During a TikTok live, the question was asked on whether or not Nick Viall liked her.

Katie then went into a story about how she has blocked Nick from her phone, and it seems the two have had an ongoing feud for a while now.

With Nick’s blunt and tell-it-how-it-is personality, he says what he wants to do during his podcast episodes.

After an intense episode where he and his girlfriend, Natalie Joy, again called Katie out, it seemed to be the last straw for Katie not to expand on what had occurred between the two of them to cause this controversy and ongoing drama.

Now Katie is revealing more about the situation and what actually prompted her to block Nick’s number from her phone.

Katie spoke to Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off The Vine podcast and explained that after Natalie appeared on Nick’s podcast dissing Katie, she revealed something private.

Katie Thurston spills the tea on why she blocked Nick Viall

Katie told Kaitlyn, “She decides – and Nick doesn’t stop her – to read a text that I had sent Nick, which was about my feelings [for] Greg [Grippo] back during, like, when my season was airing.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She went on to say that he allowed Natalie to read the private text while on air. Katie wasn’t sure why… Maybe to try to destroy her?

However, that didn’t work because Katie owned up to everything she had written in the text, and she had been saying all of it openly; therefore, whatever they thought they were doing to hurt her, didn’t work.

Katie then declared, “But anyway, the reason, ironically, that he is blocked is for sharing my f***ing texts to somebody else.”

She proceeded to add that she’s not even sure Nick knows the full reason why she actually blocked his number, but she explained, “The reason he is blocked is for invading my privacy and sharing my texts a year ago. And then here he is doing it on a huge platform.”

When asked about dating within the Bachelor world, Katie was a firm no. Not only that, but she has no interest in being on one of the shows in the future either.

As she talked with Kaitlyn, she revealed that the men just seem like a certain type after being with the franchise. After already going through it twice, she’s just not interested in doing it again.

For the full Off the Vine podcast episode with Katie Thurston and Kaitlyn Bristowe, click here.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.