Katie Thurston admits she has baby fever as The Bachelorette star moves on from Blake Moynes with John Hersey

Is Katie Thurston’s relationship with John Hersey moving even faster than The Bachelorette fans know?

The pair remained friends after her season of The Bachelorette aired and ultimately, Katie moved on with John after revealing that she had ended her engagement to Blake Moynes.

With both of them living in Southern California now, Katie’s relationship with John will be much easier to navigate than the one she had with Blake, who is from Canada and who travels the world for his job.

Now that Katie is really settling down into a relationship that seems much more serious, it seems that she’s already got babies on the brain — in fact, she admitted just that.

Katie Thurston is a baby whisperer

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Katie Thurston shared a new photo and in it, she was holding someone’s adorable baby. Katie looked like a natural in the photo, making it easy for The Bachelorette fans to see her as a mother, calm and nurturing.

This is a big deal considering the amount of messiness she’s stirred up lately. There has been so much chatter about news of her new relationship with John Hersey that he finally spoke out, offering up an essay-length letter on Reddit where he denies that he and Katie would ever cheat.

She captioned the photo, “Thankful for lots today” but it was her response in the comments that was the most telling. In them, a fan wrote, “Looks like baby fever!!”

Katie Thurston was quick to agree. She responded, “feels like it” followed by a grinning face with sweat emoji.

Katie Thurston has been really messy lately

If Katie Thurston already has babies on the brain this early into her John Hersey relationship, that may not surprise The Bachelorette fans much.

After all, she just got done shocking Bachelor Nation and even putting off a few of her contemporaries after her 12 Days of Messy posts, where she dedicated Taylor Swift songs to several of her exes from the show.

Becca Kufrin stopped following Katie after she called out a song for Thomas Jacobs. And after Katie revealed her relationship with John at the end of the messiness, Blake is no longer following her either.

There has been a lot of speculation about a possible overlap in relationships, with some Bachelorette fans even suggesting that Katie may have cheated on Blake with John.

That was enough to get John to speak out, denying that there was any cheating going on, but with his relationship with Katie being announced literally less than a month after she and Blake revealed that they had called it quits, it’s safe to say that even he will have some doubters.

Time will tell if Katie and John have what it takes to go the distance or if this is just another fling for Katie as she figures out what it is that she really wants.

