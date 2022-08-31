Katie Maloney holds Scheana Shay ‘responsible’ for Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ hookup

Katie is holding Scheana responsible for Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ hookup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Newlywed Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is reportedly in hot water with her co-star Katie Maloney after claims her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Schwartz hooked up with Raquel Leviss.

It all went down during Scheana’s destination wedding to Brock Davies.

The couple, who tied the knot on August 23 in Mexico, seemingly had a blast celebrating their love and becoming husband and wife. However, the wedding didn’t come without its fair share of drama.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, sources claim Tom and Raquel were “heavily making out” while taking in the wedding celebrations with their co-stars.

To make matters worse, Katie was also allegedly spotted yelling at the pair for their public displays of affection.

Now, another source has revealed that not only is Katie livid at knowing Tom and Raquel have locked lips, she also blames the bride for allowing it to happen in the first place.

Katie Maloney is ‘blaming’ Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay for ex-husband’s hookup

A source revealed to Page Six that there is plenty of blame being thrown Scheana’s way when it comes to Tom and Raquel’s alleged romance. However, that same source also claims the rumors are true.

“Raquel and Schwartz 100 percent hooked up during Scheana’s wedding,” they shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The source continued to elaborate that Katie holds Scheana responsible for the outcome.

“Katie is mad at Scheana because she believes Scheana is responsible for Raquel and Schwartz hooking up,” they noted. “…Katie thinks Scheana’s encouragement gave Raquel and Schwartz the green light to explore a connection.”

The source concluded, “She’s just annoyed because he decided to hook up with a girl in their circle of friends. She’s blaming Scheana.”

Katie reportedly ‘planted the seed’ for Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hookup

A separate source informed Page Six that despite Katie’s current anger towards her longtime co-star, the only one to truly blame for the situation is herself.

“She planted the seed,” the source shared. “Katie initially put the idea out there. She told Scheana, ‘They’d be really cute together.’ Scheana simply relayed the message later on to Raquel: ‘Katie thinks that you and Schwartz would make a really good match and gave her blessing.’”

With the reports of Katie’s intense feelings towards Tom and Raquel, it is likely Vanderpump Rules fans and viewers will have the chance to watch it all unfold when Season 10 drops.

“It’s quite odd that Katie is aiming her angst at Scheana even though she didn’t make out with anyone,” the source added.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.