Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz might be the next Vanderpump Rules alums with baby news, couple says they are trying to get pregnant

With Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay all pregnant, many fans are wondering when Katie Maloney will be expecting.

Katie has been married to fellow Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz the longest. They got married officially back in July 2019.

While they joke that they never have sex, it does appear that they will have to because Katie hopes to be pregnant next.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie answered fan questions on her Instagram Stories and talked about potentially expanding her family.

Katie and Tom are trying to get pregnant too

Katie said she does not feel pressure to have kids now even though many of her friends are currently pregnant.

Stassi announced her pregnancy back in June, and shortly after Lala, Brittany, and then Scheana announced theirs.



Stassi, Scheana, and Lala are all having girls, while Brittany and Jax Taylor are having a baby boy.

Even though she is not feeling pressured, she revealed that she and Tom have been trying to get pregnant. She said they decided to start trying back in the summer.

It just hasn’t happened yet and she reminded fans that it can be hurtful to ask people when they are having a baby.

Some women suffer miscarriages as Scheana did. While others just cannot get pregnant or it takes a long time. Other women don’t want kids, so it can be impolite to ask.

Katie hates being asked if she is pregnant

Katie admitted that it can be frustrating to get asked over and over when she wishes she were pregnant but is not yet.

Amid the Vanderpump Rules baby boom, Bravo has still not decided if the series will be renewed.

After the last season, Stassi and Kristen Doute were both fired for racist remarks. If the show does return, they will not be included.

Kristen has also been rumored to be pregnant but has denied rumors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate)

She has not revealed if she is trying to get pregnant as well or is just enjoying her relationship with her new boyfriend.

If Vanderpump Rules comes back, the storylines will definitely go from drinking drama to diaper drama.

The other Vanderpump Rules cast members do believe that Katie and Tom will be the next couple to announce a pregnancy.

What do you think? We are anxiously waiting for an announcement!

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.