Katie Ginella’s daughter speaks out after being embroiled in RHOC drama: ‘I didn’t lie’

Katie Ginella and Heather Dubrow were embroiled in drama this season and now her daughter, Kaili has been pulled into the mess.

Kaili told Tamra Judge about a funny incident from when she babysat for Emily Simpson’s twin boys, and now things have been blown out of proportion.

She claimed the nine-year-olds told her they didn’t like Heather Dubrow because she was mean to their mom.

Emily has denied that her kids said that they disliked Heather, claiming it was Kaili who made the comment and they repeated it.

However, Kaili is doubling down on her story, noting during a recent interview that she “didn’t lie about anything.”

Meanwhile, the revelation had Heather seeing red because her relationship with Katie was already hanging by a thread.

The mom of four is convinced that Katie pulled her daughter into their feud and used Emily’s kids to spew hate against her.

Emily confronted Katie on the Season 18 finale and defended her kids against the accusations, but Kaili is sticking to her story.

Things took an emotional turn when Kaili sat down for a chat with All About TRH to clear her name after being dubbed a liar on RHOC, and now viewers are chiming in.

“Somebody posted about it and they’re calling me a liar and all this stuff,” said Kaili tearing up. “I didn’t lie about anything.”

Kaili said she simply related the incident to Katie because she thought it was funny, but now she’s getting fan backlash.

The 20-year-old also admitted during the interview that she was mad at her mom for pulling her into the drama with her castmates since she mentioned it during a lunch date with Tamra and her daughter Sophia.

However, the mother-daughter duo have since talked things through after the “silly” moment turned into something major on the show.

Meanwhile, Kaili has learned her lesson, adding, “I’m just not gonna say anything anymore.”

RHOC viewers are split on whether Kaili is lying or not

After the clip was posted online the reviews were mixed as some people believed Kaili and some didn’t.

“Girl we know you are not a liar, hold your head up people are awful these days don’t listen to them your beautiful ❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“Everyone not believing are the parents that think their kids don’t do anything bad😂 kids hear everything… I believe this girl 💯,” posted someone else.

One viewer exclaimed “Sorry. Team Emily on this one the girl lied like her mother.”

Another added, “…girl you lied and you were doing it to make your mom look good so I understand but 🤷‍♀️ now look what happens.”

Who do you believe in this she said-she said, Emily or Kaili?

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.