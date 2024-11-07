Katie Ginella slammed for ‘falsely accusing people’ as her past is rehashed at the RHOC reunion

Katie Ginella is getting a taste of her first reunion and it won’t be easy for The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

The newbie made the mistake of going after Heather Dubrow. It didn’t exactly go in her favor.

Part 1 of the reunion is set to play out and viewers will see that Fancy Pants came armed and ready to defend herself.

Heather recently noted that she was bringing receipts to the reunion, including a blast from Katie’s past.

A sneak peek of what’s to come shows the new OC Housewife squirming in the hot seat as Heather slammed her for reviving #paparazzigate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She also mentioned Katie’s past, claiming that the mom of three has a history of falsely accusing people.

That was in reference to an incident from her past. She allegedly lied to the police, which resulted in someone getting arrested.

However, Katie denied the allegations and shared her story as Emily Simpson joined forces with Heather to call her out.

Katie Ginella is put in the hot seat at the RHOC reunion

Katie probably needed a three-day vacation after filming her first reunion because the RHOC teaser shows us that the women didn’t go easy on the Season 18 newbie.

A snippet showed her getting heat from Heather for insisting she lied about staging paparazzi photos a few years ago.

“Why do you care?” exclaimed Heather.

Katie confessed she didn’t think it would turn into such a spectacle.

“You did!” retorted Heather. “By the way, falsely accusing people is kinda your thing.”

That comment sparked the curiosity of the other women and that’s when Emily chimed in, “She falsely accused someone and he ended up going to prison.”

Katie denied that the man in question went to prison and she told her side of the story regarding the incident from almost a decade ago.

Katie recounts scary incident that ended with a man going to jail

The new RHOC cast member recounted a frightening incident while driving with her three children.

She said a man harrassed her and she eventually called the police in fear.

Katie said when the police arrived, the man wouldn’t calm down and they eventually tased and arrested him.

“I had nothing to do with him going to jail,” affirmed the mom of three.

However, Heather wasn’t buying it, claiming that the police told a different story.

“The police tell the story that you followed the guy home,” said Heather.

When Katie denied that, Heather retorted, “So the police are lying.”

Do you think Heather and Emily’s behavior towards Katie is warranted? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 1 airs Thursday, November 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.