Kathy Hilton ‘would love’ Kris Jenner to join RHOBH cast: ‘We all play together’

Kathy Hilton joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last season, and viewers immediately fell in love with her quirky nature.

She is returning in the “friend of” role for Season 12 and recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with her daughter, Paris Hilton.

Andy Cohen hit them with plenty of questions about Paris’ recent wedding and then asked Kathy about her good friend, Kris Jenner, and whether she would consider joining RHOBH.

Kathy Hilton weighs in on Kris Jenner and RHOBH

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen took viewers’ questions. One asked whether Kathy Hilton thinks Kris Jenner would ever join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to which he quipped that he knew the answer.

Kathy said, “I would love it if she would, but I think she’s so busy. I don’t know. You know what? We all play together, so I never say never by any means, but I don’t like to be presumptuous.”

She then joked about how she thought she would never join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and here she is, going on her second season in the “friend of” role.

When Kathy Hilton mentioned Kris Jenner being busy, she wasn’t joking. The head of the Kar-Jenner clan is always working on something with one of her children. She didn’t get the “momager” nickname for nothing. While Keeping Up With the Kardashians is no longer in production, the family will be debuting a new reality series on Hulu soon.

What can viewers expect from Season 12 of RHOBH?

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently filming, but there’s already drama.

Erika Jayne has beef with both Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, which led to the latter two unfollowing the embattled RHOBH star on Instagram. While details about what went down between them weren’t clear, it was big enough for them to hit the unfollow button.

It took a while for Kathy Hilton to begin filming with the other women. Some speculated she wanted more money, while others assumed she was busy with Paris Hilton’s extravagant wedding. Either way, she is back and has been spotted filming with the women at events.

Several storylines this season include more of what is happening in Erika's life and the fallout from the burglary that occurred at Dorit Kemsley's mansion.

Whether Kathy is involved in any drama remains unknown. She tends to stay out of it, and sit back and watch and listen as everything falls apart in front of her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.